Nation Other News 13 Mar 2021 High Court issues ba ...
Nation, In Other News

High Court issues bailable warrant against Hayathnagar tahsildar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Mar 13, 2021, 8:40 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 8:58 am IST
Court was dealing with a contempt case challenging inaction of tahsildar in inspecting, marking boundaries of a plot at Sahebnagar village
The court directed the tahsildhar in 2019 to conduct a survey and demarcate the petitioner's plot. — DC file photo
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Hayathnagar mandal tahsildar Prameela Rani for ignoring its orders to appear before the court.

Taking a serious view of the “obstinate attitude” of tahsildar for not appearing in court despite twice being ordered to do so, Justice M. S. Ramachandra Rao issued a bailable warrant. He directed district authorities to produce the tahsildar before the court on March 19.

 

The High Court was dealing with a contempt case challenging inaction of the tahsildar in inspecting and marking boundaries of a plot at Sahebnagar village of Hayathnagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

The plot owner had approached High Court stating that revenue authorities had been stopping construction on his Plot No. 53 in Survey No. 7. However, authorities submitted that the petitioner's plot was on land belonging to the government, which is adjacent to Survey No. 7.

Following that, the court directed the tahsildar in 2019 to conduct a survey and demarcate the petitioner's plot. Even after lapse of two years, the orders had not been implemented. Hence, the petitioner filed a contempt of court case, leading to issue of the bailable warrant.

 

Tags: inaction of tahsildar with regard to plot in sahebnagar village, hayathnagar tahsildar prameela rani, hayathnagar tahsildar ignores high court orders twice, high court issues hayathnagar tahsildar get bailable warrant
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


