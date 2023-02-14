Hyderabad Zoo opens online tickets’ booking facility

White tigers cool themselves in a moat around their enclosure at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Saturday. — Deepak Deshpande

HYDERABAD: All those keen on visiting the Nehru Zoological Park will now be able to book their tickets online and thereby avoid standing in long queues at the counters.

A new website https://nzptsfd.telangana.gov.in and a mobile application (Hyderabad Zoo Park), especially to facilitate online booking, were launched simultaneously by environment and forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the Hyderabad zoo had in collaboration with the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) designed the website, which provided information about the zoo, including online booking, animal adoption scheme and payment modes.

Zoo curator S. Rajashekhar, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said "A seven-day advance booking facility is available on both the website and the app. Separate scanners have been set up at the entry gates for online tickets. Moreover, the website will give an insider view of the zoo so as to attract more visitors".

The website also provides details about the animal stock, zoo map, tariff, rescue operations, events and a photo gallery.