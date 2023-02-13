Srisaila Sikharam visit is a must for devotees

ANANTAPUR: Srisaila Sikharam Drushtva Punarjanma Na Vidyate.(Srisaila Khandam) Srisaila Sikhare Drushtve Manujeihi Paapakarmabihi Chitva Sarvani Paapani Yeshaam Muktham Dadati Cha. (Shiva Puranam).

These lines detail the significance of a visit to Srisaila Sikharam. Srisaila Sikharam (peak) is at a height of 2850ft from sea level. Among the hills of Srisailam, this is the tallest.

Centuries ago, devotees used to visit Srisailam through the hilly, jungle path. The dense forests used to make their journey harder. The tired devotees used to halt at various spots for rest and then reach the peak to complete their visit.

The peak is located at a distance of 8km from the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. The peak is on the hilltop.

As per belief, the god that resides on Sikareswaram is Veerashankara, who is most- commonly known as Sikhareswara. The origin of the temple is unknown.

But, a 1920 AD inscription seen at the front of the temple on the hills suggests that the temple belongs to an ancient era before 1920.

The Sikhareswara temple is east-facing and has a sanctum, a prayer hall and a front-facing hall.

The temple resembles a hilly cave where the god receives many prayers. The prayer hall is smaller than the sanctum and the front-facing hall has 16 columns.

At the middle of the front-facing hall, in between four columns, is Nandi. In the inside of the front-facing wall, a bordered walkway is seen on three sides.

The steps that lead from the main entrance into the temple were recently constructed.

Those who travel in private vehicles can reach up to the front side of the temple. On top of the temple is where a mortar and pestle are placed. This area can be accessed by climbing the 42 steps from the ground floor of the temple.

Devotees crush sesame seeds here by using mortar and pestle; then they place their fingers of the right, on either side of Nandi's horns, and try to locate the Srisailam main temple.

It is said that the mortar used to have a hole at the bottom-- from which the sesame paste would fall on to the god that resides below.

The ancient rock has been replaced by a new one with no hole, but the custom still exists.

Temple EO S Lavanna told DC that necessary arrangements were made at the spot for the comfort of the large number of devotees arriving for the darshan.