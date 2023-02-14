Blow to TS govt as HC orders against revival of Kamareddy master plan

K.A. Paul had filed a PIL and said that people of Kamareddy wanted peace of mind. –– DC File Image

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, directed the state government not to revive GO 199 dated January 11, 2023, through which it had come up with a new master plan for Kamareddy municipality.

On learning that the draft master plan was kept in abeyance until further orders, the Chief Justice observed that instead of putting the GO in abeyance, it could have been withdrawn. Stating that placing the GO in abeyance could create doubts, he directed the government against reviving it.

The draft master plan has drawn flak from Opposition parties, farmers and the general public even as the state government was going ahead with its implementation.

K.A. Paul had filed a PIL and appeared on Monday as party-in-person and said that people of Kamareddy wanted peace of mind, which could happen only if the court directed the government to cancel the draft master plan.

After the court’s directions to the government, Paul requested the court to hear the PIL filed by him regarding the fire incident in the proposed new Secretariat building. The court refused to go into the issue.