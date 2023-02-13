AP Bhavan selected for energy efficiency pilot project

Secretary of BEE R K Rai, held a meeting with the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan and former chief secretary of AP Adityanadh Das, additional commissioner NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A. Chandrasekhara Reddy on energy efficiency measures in the building. Rai said that BEE has decided to choose AP Bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions. (Image Source: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi has been selected for the energy efficiency pilot project by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission after conducting an Investment Grade Energy Audit at the building. The audit found that there was scope for saving around 1.96 lakh units of power yearly which is equal to monetary savings of Rs 39 lakh and reduce around 139 tons of CO2 emissions.

Union Ministry Of Power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which has taken the initiative towards focusing on energy efficiency measures in various state Bhavans in the national capital, decided to adopt energy efficiency measures in AP Bhavan in the first phase and later in other State Bhavans/buildings in a phased manner.

Secretary of BEE R K Rai, held a meeting with the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan and former chief secretary of AP Adityanadh Das, additional commissioner NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A. Chandrasekhara Reddy on energy efficiency measures in the building. Rai said that BEE has decided to choose AP Bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Principal Resident Commissioner Adityanadh Das thanked BEE for choosing AP Bhavan for the pilot project free of cost and promised their full cooperation.

Chandrasekhar Reddy explained that the investment proposed for the project was around Rs 35 lakhs with a return on the investment in just 13 months.