  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 13 Feb 2023 AP Bhavan selected f ...
Nation, In Other News

AP Bhavan selected for energy efficiency pilot project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 13, 2023, 1:15 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 1:15 am IST
Secretary of BEE R K Rai, held a meeting with the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan and former chief secretary of AP Adityanadh Das, additional commissioner NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A. Chandrasekhara Reddy on energy efficiency measures in the building. Rai said that BEE has decided to choose AP Bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions. (Image Source: Facebook)
 Secretary of BEE R K Rai, held a meeting with the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan and former chief secretary of AP Adityanadh Das, additional commissioner NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A. Chandrasekhara Reddy on energy efficiency measures in the building. Rai said that BEE has decided to choose AP Bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions. (Image Source: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi has been selected for the energy efficiency pilot project by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission after conducting an Investment Grade Energy Audit at the building. The audit found that there was scope for saving around 1.96 lakh units of power yearly which is equal to monetary savings of Rs 39 lakh and reduce around 139 tons of CO2 emissions.

Union Ministry Of Power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which has taken the initiative towards focusing on energy efficiency measures in various state Bhavans in the national capital, decided to adopt energy efficiency measures in AP Bhavan in the first phase and later in other State Bhavans/buildings in a phased manner.

Secretary of BEE R K Rai, held a meeting with the Principal Resident  Commissioner of AP Bhavan and former chief secretary of AP Adityanadh Das, additional commissioner NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A. Chandrasekhara Reddy on energy efficiency measures in the building. Rai said that BEE has decided to choose AP Bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Principal Resident Commissioner Adityanadh Das thanked BEE for choosing AP Bhavan for the pilot project free of cost and promised their full cooperation.

Chandrasekhar Reddy explained that the investment proposed for the project was around Rs 35 lakhs with a return on the investment in just 13 months.

...
Tags: secretary of bee r k rai, adityanadh das, additional commissioner nv ramana reddy, ceo apsecm a. chandrasekhara reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy. (DC File Photo)

MLCs recall student days amid a cheerful atmosphere

Srisailam temple. (DC File Photo)

Srisaila Sikharam Drushtva Punarjanma Na Vidyate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' ahead of Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, at Chandipur in Unakoti district, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tripura polls: CPI(M) has confessed defeat by aligning with Congress, says Shah

A farmer had brought the two oxen, which are popular as Bahubali bullocks. TD cadre feel it will be great if Chandrababu Naidu rides a cart drawn by these two bullocks. (By Arrangement)

Bahubali bullocks readied for TD roadshow



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)

India to ban 138 betting apps, 94 loan-lending apps with Chinese links

As per the source, almost all these apps are learnt to be the brainchild of Chinese nationals who hire loan seeking desperate Indians and make them directors in the operation.

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

MP CM cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (DC File Photo)

India finds Lithium deposits for first time in country

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) found lithium deposits in the country. (AFP File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->