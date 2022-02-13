Nation Other News 13 Feb 2022 Family of Kerala you ...
Family of Kerala youth who went missing in Atlantic ocean seeks MEA's help

ANI
Published Feb 13, 2022, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2022, 1:34 pm IST
The 28-years-old youth was working as an assistant cook on a ship and went missing in the Atlantic ocean
The youth identified as Justine Kuruvila started his journey from South Africa (Durban) to America on January 31.
 The youth identified as Justine Kuruvila started his journey from South Africa (Durban) to America on January 31.

Kottayam: The family of a 28-years-old youth from Kerala, who was working as an assistant cook on a ship and went missing in the Atlantic ocean, sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs to find him.

The youth identified as Justine Kuruvila started his journey from South Africa (Durban) to America on January 31.

 

Speaking to ANI, Shigha, the lost youth's sister said, "The ship started from Durban on January 31. He used to call us every day, but the last call was a week ago. After that day, he stopped answering our calls."

"He came back home last November and worked about 6 years in the ship. On February 8, he called my mother. After this, there is no information about Justin. The shipping authority informed us that he was missing from the Atlantic Ocean," his sister added.

His brother, Stephen who is also a sailor also stated that they all are praying for Justin and requesting the shipping authorities to find him at the earliest.

 

Manjeesh, a member of Kurichy Panchayath also said they all are searching for him and decided to seek help from the Minister of State, Muraleedharan.

"We all are searching for Justin but could not find him yet. We have now decided to inform and seek help from MoS Muraleedharan," Manjeesh.

...
