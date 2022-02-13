CM inaugurates suites, cottages for VVIPs at Yadadri temple

The chief minister has been regularly inspecting the progress of renovation works of Yadadri temple. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar inaugurated presidential suites and VVIP cottages constructed downhill in Yadadri on Saturday.

Incidentally, this marks Rao’s 18 visit to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple since becoming the Chief Minister in June 2014. He has been regularly inspecting the progress of renovation works of Yadadri temple, which is being given a complete makeover at a cost of over Rs 1,200 crore.

Rao had announced that the renovated Yadadri temple will be reopened to the public on March 28. A host of VVIPs, including President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, are expected to take part in the rituals.

In keeping with their stature, the government has constructed presidential suites and VVIP cottages near the temple.

The ground floor area of the presidential suite covers about 9,849 sq.ft., while the first floor area will be around 5,656 square feet. Similarly, 14 VVIP cottages and the main suite have been constructed at Chinna Konda in an area spread over 13 acres. Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy and G. Jagadish Reddy, and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were present on the occasion.

Later, Rao inaugurated the TRS district office in Bhongir.