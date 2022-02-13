Bajrang Dal stages protest against Valentine's Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal members staged protests against Valentine's Day in Hyderabad and requested the government to declare February 14 as Amar Jawan Diwas.

Bajrang Dal members burnt greeting cards and effigies of Valentine at Abids Circle in Hyderabad on Saturday.

"Valentine's day celebrations are being imposed in the country. The multinational companies in the name of greeting cards and private album songs are earning a lot of money. The Bajrang Dal wants to give the message that in India there are many love stories like Ramayana and Mahabharata," said Kailash, a member of the Bajrang Dal.

"More than 40 soldiers sacrificed lives in Pulwama, so the youth needs to understand and take these soldiers as the inspiration, not Valentine's Day. We request the Centre and Telangana government to declare February 14 as Amar Jawan Diwas," he added.