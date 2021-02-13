Andhra Pradesh to have quota in private universities

CM Jagan was speaking at a review meeting on higher education in the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Friday where he enquired about the reopening of colleges and conducting of classes. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government has decided to amend the AP Private University Act, 2006 by which 35 per cent seats in private universities would be filled by the government quota. The amendment Bill will be introduced in the Budget session.

The Chief Minister said that the government had decided to introduce English medium in Intermediate and degree colleges, including professional colleges to improve the employability of the students.

CM Jagan was speaking at a review meeting on higher education in the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Friday where he enquired about the reopening of colleges and conducting of classes.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set highest standards for new private universities and convert the existing colleges into private universities. He said there should be joint certification with 200 best educational institutions of the world and it should last for five years and this should be considered as criteria for recognising a college as a private university.

Discussing aided colleges, it was opined that they should be handed over to the government or private totally if they cannot be run independently.

With regard to introducing English medium at the degree level, the Chief Minister directed the officials to come up with appropriate courses so that students face trouble. Textbooks must be printed in Telugu and English for the convenience of students.

He directed officials to draft the curriculum to create employment opportunities for the students. He said awareness on basic financial activities such as stock markets should be created among B Com students which will create scope for self-employment. He said good courses are available online and directed the officials to add those courses in the curriculum.

The Chief Minister said the introduction of unlimited internet in every village and providing laptops to all students through schemes like Amma Vodi and Vasati Devena would bring revolutionary changes in the education and skill sectors.

The Chief Minister has approved the Wi-Fi protocol project in which Wi-Fi without internet can be provided for up to 500 users simultaneously through a remote device. The range of each remote device is 100 metre. The connection can be made through laptop, tab and TV. Devices can use that facility even after the internet facility is available.

Higher education principal secretary Satish Chandra, AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) chairperson Justice V. Eshwaraiah, APHERMC Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy and other officials were present.