Andhra Pradesh ministers call on injured in KGH

Published Feb 13, 2021
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas announced a committee headed by collector Vinay Chand to study the condition of the ghat roads in Vizag Agency
 The health minister held a review meeting with district health officials and superintendent of King George Hospital Dr P. Mythili. — DC Image

Visakhapatnam: AP health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinvasa Rao called on the survivors of Friday’s mishap at the Araku Ghat road at the King George Hospital along with collector V Vinay Chand and assured them of all the help and good medical treatment.

Later, the health minister held a review meeting with district health officials and superintendent of King George Hospital Dr P. Mythili. The superintendent told the minister that 23 persons injured in the accident were undergoing treatment and five of them had serious injuries. Dr Mythili said two patients needed urgent surgery for head injuries, one of them identified as Chandrakala.

 

The minister also announced a committee headed by collector Vinay Chand to study the condition of the ghat roads in the Visakhapatnam Agency area.

The minister told the doctors that the survivors they were guests from Hyderabad and needed the best of treatment. He suggested the officials provide good facilities for the stay of relatives of the survivors who came from Hyderabad.

Minister Srinivasa Rao asked the officials to extend all facilities and send the survivors to Hyderabad after complete recovery.

