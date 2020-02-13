Nation Other News 13 Feb 2020 2 passengers test po ...
Nation, In Other News

2 passengers test positive for Covid-19 at Kolkata airport

PTI
Published Feb 13, 2020, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 4:27 pm IST
With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata
Soumya Swaminathan, WHOs Chief Scientist gives a statement to the media about the response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. PTI photo
 Soumya Swaminathan, WHOs Chief Scientist gives a statement to the media about the response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. PTI photo

Two passengers who arrived at NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Covid-19 (a name given by the World Health Organisation, WHO) Airports Authority of India officials said on Thursday.

With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata.

 

A passenger called Himadri Barman tested positive on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh tested positive on Wednesday, the Director of NSCBI Airport, Kaushik Bhattacharjee, told PTI.

Both of them were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said. “Earlier a passenger called Anita Oraon had also tested positive during thermal scanning,” Bhattacharjee said.

Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights.

Low cost carier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

“In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata- Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26,” the airline had said in a statement.

After IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29.

Passengers of flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok were being screened since January 17.

At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China.

...
Tags: india coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

2 Indian crew members of Diamond Princess test positive for Coronavirus

Latest From Nation

A policeman inspects the mangled remains of a private bus that collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 12, 2020. At least 14 people were killed and many others were seriously injured in the accident. (PTI Photo)

Idle truck on Lucknow Expressway proves deadly: 14 killed in bus crash

Twitter image

Bomb blast at Lucknow court, 3 lawyers hurt in explosion

Did the Karnataka cops cover up the minister's son's role in the accident?

Karnataka minister’s son’s car kills 2 persons: Was he at the wheel?

PTI photo

SC cites Disha case during Gargi college mass molestation hearing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone will be sold on Flipkart

The iQOO 3 will be the perfect combination of smartphone performance, offering future-ready 5G capabilities.
 

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

The JVC HA-FX103BTA is designed for those who love that little extra bass response.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

GlobalGyan’s network of experienced leaders provide practical knowledge that professionals can use immediately.
 

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

MWC 2020 is officially cancelled.
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a hark back to Galaxy Note devices of yesteryear and this is because of the flat display found here.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies offers a holistic and robust data protection portfolio helping businesses to better protect their data as well as monetize it, enabling them to deliver better business outcomes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sabarimala row: SC says it can refer questions of law to larger bench

Sabarimala (PTI image)

Rural India's NEET aspirants benefit from online video classes

Representational image (PTI photo)

Maghi Purnima: Lakhs take holy dip in Ganga, Varanasi

Devotees thronged Varanasi to bathe in River Ganges. ANI photo

Kerala labourers' work schedule changed to prevent heat stroke

Labour department official visiting construction site where workers are not given mandatory midday break in Kochi. file photo

Mohali building collapse: Several feared trapped

ANI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham