Venkateswara Zoo moots ‘gift’ system for adopted animals, birds

SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Jan 14, 2023
Updated Jan 14, 2023
 The zoo authorities said those who intend to adopt, or give as a gift, an animal or bird may pay the stipulated amount for a specific period. (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

VIJAYAWADA: Animal lovers who adopt animals and birds in the SRI VENKATESWARA ZOOLOGICAL PARK in Tirupati can later give these as “gift” to their near and dear ones, who can continue with the sponsorship. This can be done to mark occasions like a birthday, marriage anniversary etc.

The zoo authorities said those who intend to adopt, or give as a gift, an animal or bird may pay the stipulated amount for a specific period and the zoo authorities issue a certificate of adoption. “The person who paid the amount can gift that certificate of adoption to others to mark an occasion in the family,” it said.

 The system of adoption of animals and birds has been in vogue in the zoo for the past over seven years.

“Such animals and birds would remain in the zoo enclosures and no one will be allowed to take them away. But, the person that adopts the animal or bird, or takes these as a “gift” from the adopter, is duty-bound to extend his love towards the adopted animal/bird.

 The Zoo has specified animal adoption rates for different species by including the charges for feed, veterinary care, animal keeping etc for six months, three months, a month, a week or a day.

 For a lion, the adoption rates are `4,85,450 a year, or `2,39,400 for six months, `1,19,700 for three months, `39,900 for a month, `9,310 for a week and `1,330 for a day.

It also specified animal adoption rates for different animal enclosures based on requirements like feed, veterinary care, animal upkeep etc. For an animal enclosure with 16 lions, the adoption rates are `77,67,200 per annum, `38,30,400 for six months, `19,15,200 for three months, ` 6,38,400 for a month, `1,48,960 for a week and `21,280 per day.

The zoo would provide certain privileges to those who adopt the animals/birds based on the quantum of money paid. They would get an official certificate of adoption. All donations and adoption contributions are exempted from income tax. A plaque would be set up at the animal’s enclosure and a specific number of free zoo entry tickets would be given to such persons/families.

The zoo has 88 species consisting of 1,100 animals and birds. So far, 683 persons have adopted the animals since 2015-16.

Zoological Park curator C. Selvam said, “We want to start a system of allowing the adopters to gift the adopted animals or birds to the people of their choice to mark one or other occasion. We want to encourage more people to adopt the zoo’s animals. With the revenue thus generated, we would provide more amenities to animals/birds.”

