Vande Bharat Express from Vizag on Jan. 16

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The made-in-India Vande Bharat Express, the eighth in the series and second fastest train in the country, that is equipped with world-class passenger amenities, will be inaugurated from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad on January 16.

The train will cut travel time between the two cities by two hours. On its regular schedule, the Vande Bharat Express will also be the only day train between the two cities that are about 690 km apart.

The Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance in 8:30 hours, against 10:30 hours for the next fastest train, the overnight Duronto Express.

The Vande Bharat Express can reach 160 kmph but is said to be restricted to 130 kmph in certain sections between Secunderabad and Vijayawada. Its average speed would be around 120 kmph. The Duronto Express has a maximum speed of 120 kmph but its average speed would be at about 90 kmph.

The train will run on all days except Sundays with stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal en route to Secunderabad. It will have 16 coaches comprising executive class chair car and chair car.

Train 20833 Vande Bharat Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 am and reach Secunderabad the same day at 2.15 pm. In return direction, Train 20834 will leave Secunderabad at 3 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 pm the same day.

On the inaugural day, however, Train 02844 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will run in open path timings. Tentatively, the inaugural service would leave Secunderabad at 10.30 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 8.45 pm the same day.

On its inaugural run, the Vande Bharat Express would stop Charlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Kondapalli, Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalle and Duvvada before reaching Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad.