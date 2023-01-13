  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 13 Jan 2023 Telangana HC slams G ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana HC slams GHMC officials for not razing illegal structures

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 13, 2023, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2023, 12:07 am IST
The court wondered that the GHMC staff even did not know that the status quo meant the status as on the date of passing the order to be maintained. (Representational image)
 The court wondered that the GHMC staff even did not know that the status quo meant the status as on the date of passing the order to be maintained. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court deplored the indifferent attitude of GHMC officials, who were not taking any action against unauthorised constructions on the pretext of court orders.

The court cautioned the civic authorities that when a status quo order is passed by the courts in cases related to unauthorised constructions, it did not imply that they could adopt a hands-off approach and allow continuation of illegal constructions while effectively rendering demolition notices redundant.

 The court wondered that the GHMC staff even did not know that the status quo meant the status as on the date of passing the order to be maintained.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, was dealing with an appeal filed by Siddapuram Raja Reddy of Attapur, who complained that GHMC authorities were unconcerned about the illegal construction undertaken by his neighbours.

GHMC counsel submitted that the authorities had passed demolition orders in 2018 and thereafter, the builders approached district judiciary and had obtained status quo orders. Hence, they did not go about the demolition. Raja Reddy informed the court that despite the status quo orders, the illegal construction was nearing completion while GHMC officials ignored his representations.

Expressing displeasure, the court said that it implied that some civic body officials were hand in glove with builders of illegal constructions.

...
Tags: telangana high court, ghmc officials, unauthorised constructions, court orders, illegal constructions, demolition notices, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), ghmc staff, status quo, division bench, chief justice ujjal bhuyan, justice n. tukaramji, attapur, ghmc authorities, illegal construction, neighbours, raja reddy, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A subcommittee was formed on Friday comprising locals to hammer out the terms and conditions relating to the SCB merger with the GHMC. (DC file image)

Subcommittee formed to hammer out SCB-GHMC merger

Chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with district collectors to review the measures that were being taken for the successful implementation of the programme.

CS urges officials to make a success of ‘Kanti Velugu’ second phase

The court, in the PIL, identified the lack of infrastructure in peripheries to attend to patients in serious condition, and the lack of operation theatres and specialist doctors as the causes for the incident. (Representative image: DC)

Ailing PHCs, CHCs cry for cure in Telangana

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: Twitter)

Minister challenges Naidu, PK to view harbours' progress, terms PK as voice of Naidu



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Unions give ultimatum to Andhra government on pending salaries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with employees union leaders Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others at the camp office. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->