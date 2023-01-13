It's the time for rooster fights, betting in Andhra's Godavari district

Cockfight betting is generally more in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari districts, where the turnover runs into crores of rupees. (Photo: DC)

Kakinada: Erstwhile Godavari districts are all set to organise cockfights after 11 am on the Bhogi day falling on Saturday as part of the three-day Sankranti festival, whatever warnings police officials may issue.

Fights by trained roosters and accompanied betting will go on from the Bhogi day to the afternoon of Kanuma at various grounds readied for the purpose. Police arrive at the grounds thereafter and disperse mobs from the ground, apart from booking some cases. This is the pattern that has been going on every year.

Cockfight betting is generally more in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari districts, where the turnover runs into crores of rupees.

Betting may, however, be a bit subdued this year, as shrimp exports have been badly hit. Certain aqua farmers have observed a crop holiday. But software engineers working from home are eagerly waiting for the traditional sport. Lodges in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district are fully booked. Not only gamblers, their relatives in Bhimavaram too stay at the lodges to have a gala time.

Enquiries reveal that five grounds have been prepared within the limits of Thimmapuram police station. One of the grounds is where prized roosters participate and betting runs into crores. Thimmapuram police have clarified that with help of mandal tahsildar, they have served notices to five cockfight organisers and also owners of the land, warning them against organising the cockfights.

Bird lovers are exerting pressure on the district administration and government pointing to orders of the AP High Court orders prohibiting cockfights. Animal Rescue organising secretary Gopal R. Surabathula has sent copies of the High Court order to all officials concerned, requesting them to implement the order.

Significantly, organising rooster fights within their areas is a prestigious issue for ruling party MLAs since decades. If these are not organised, the legislators end up being branded inefficient.