  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 13 Jan 2023 It's the time f ...
Nation, In Other News

It's the time for rooster fights, betting in Andhra's Godavari district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jan 13, 2023, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 11:52 pm IST
Cockfight betting is generally more in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari districts, where the turnover runs into crores of rupees. (Photo: DC)
 Cockfight betting is generally more in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari districts, where the turnover runs into crores of rupees. (Photo: DC)

Kakinada: Erstwhile Godavari districts are all set to organise cockfights after 11 am on the Bhogi day falling on Saturday as part of the three-day Sankranti festival, whatever warnings police officials may issue.

Fights by trained roosters and accompanied betting will go on from the Bhogi day to the afternoon of Kanuma at various grounds readied for the purpose. Police arrive at the grounds thereafter and disperse mobs from the ground, apart from booking some cases. This is the pattern that has been going on every year.

Cockfight betting is generally more in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari districts, where the turnover runs into crores of rupees.

Betting may, however, be a bit subdued this year, as shrimp exports have been badly hit. Certain aqua farmers have observed a crop holiday. But software engineers working from home are eagerly waiting for the traditional sport. Lodges in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district are fully booked. Not only gamblers, their relatives in Bhimavaram too stay at the lodges to have a gala time.

Enquiries reveal that five grounds have been prepared within the limits of Thimmapuram police station. One of the grounds is where prized roosters participate and betting runs into crores. Thimmapuram police have clarified that with help of mandal tahsildar, they have served notices to five cockfight organisers and also owners of the land, warning them against organising the cockfights.

Bird lovers are exerting pressure on the district administration and government pointing to orders of the AP High Court orders prohibiting cockfights. Animal Rescue organising secretary Gopal R. Surabathula has sent copies of the High Court order to all officials concerned, requesting them to implement the order.

Significantly, organising rooster fights within their areas is a prestigious issue for ruling party MLAs since decades. If these are not organised, the legislators end up being branded inefficient.

...
Tags: godavari district, cockfights, b r ambedkar, konaseema, west godavari district, aqua farmers, andhra pradesh aqua farmers, andhra pradesh shrimp exports, shrimp exports, crop holiday, traditional sports, lodges, bhimavaram assembly, gamblers, bird lovers, amaravati high court, ap high court, andhra news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

A subcommittee was formed on Friday comprising locals to hammer out the terms and conditions relating to the SCB merger with the GHMC. (DC file image)

Subcommittee formed to hammer out SCB-GHMC merger

Chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with district collectors to review the measures that were being taken for the successful implementation of the programme.

CS urges officials to make a success of ‘Kanti Velugu’ second phase

The court, in the PIL, identified the lack of infrastructure in peripheries to attend to patients in serious condition, and the lack of operation theatres and specialist doctors as the causes for the incident. (Representative image: DC)

Ailing PHCs, CHCs cry for cure in Telangana

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: Twitter)

Minister challenges Naidu, PK to view harbours' progress, terms PK as voice of Naidu



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Unions give ultimatum to Andhra government on pending salaries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with employees union leaders Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others at the camp office. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->