India’s world class Vande Bharat express arrives in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2023, 12:12 am IST
The train eased into the coach maintenance shed of Secunderabad railway station amid tight security. (DC Photo)
HYDERABAD: Deccan Chronicle was among the first to get a glimpse of the Vande Bharat Express, which will be inaugurated on January 15.  With features that assure the passenger of an aeroplane travel experience, this train eased into the coach maintenance shed of Secunderabad railway station amid tight security.

G.S. Gurjar, a constable among several deployed for the safety of the train, said, “The train arrived at 5.30 am. Over 100 RPF personnel have been deployed for its safety. It is only after undergoing security checks that railway staff were allowed to attend to maintenance and other technical works.”  

The technical staff, maintenance engineers and housekeeping staff were in awe seeing India’s second fastest train, which has 16 compartments, is designed and made in India and can crack 160 kmph.

Technical engineer Narsimha Reddy said, “This train will make India proud. The train comes as one whole set, with engines at both ends, unlike the regular locomotives. Even the compartments will have its own motors fitted to the wheels with high acceleration and deceleration. The train will reach its top speed of 160 kmph in 140 seconds flat.”

The toilets are vacuum cleaned. Provisions like seats fitted with USB drives, power points, bigger windows, LED screens and automatic plug doors with sliding steps assure a thrilling and unparalleled travel experience for the passengers.

