BJP alleges encroachment near HMT Nagar lake, officials deny

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:09 am IST
Former Uppal legislator N.V.S.S. Prabhakar with locals and BJP leaders at the site of the alleged encroachment at HMT Nagar lake in Hyderabad on Friday. (DC)
Hyderabad: BJP leader and former Uppal legislator N.V.S.S. Prabhakar on Friday approached the GHMC, demanding action against a 'series of illegal constructions’ along the HMT Nagar lake banks in Uppal.

Accompanied by some local residents and BJP leaders, Prabhakar visited the lake on Friday on being informed about illegal constructions that were underway behind High Court Colony abutting the lake in Chilkanagar division. He alleged that the GHMC and its town planners had made no attempt to stop the encroachment.

Prabhakar asked GHMC officials to take stern action against the builders and threatened that the party would stage a protest to save lakes and nalas.
LB Nagar zone assistant city planner M.N. Venkata Ramana told Deccan Chronicle that the area which Prabhakar had visited was not a bumper zone as was being claimed but a HMDA-approved land.

"Those constructions are not illegal, except one, which we did look into," he said. Uppal deputy commissioner Aruna Kumari added that a penthouse being built in the area was illegal and action has been taken against them.

"We issued a notice and if it's not taken down within seven days, we will demolish it," she said, adding that the same has been conveyed to the BJP leader, who said he would await an update.

Town planning section officer Mounika Ramasetty said that the team has proper documents to prove that the construction, a residential building (stilt+2 floors) has been approved by HMDA. "Only the construction of a penthouse for a water tank has been issued a notice," she explained.

