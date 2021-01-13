Nation Other News 13 Jan 2021 Tribal university: O ...
Nation, In Other News

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILA
Published Jan 13, 2021, 11:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2021, 11:44 pm IST
Over 169.35 acres was handed over to the project officer, ITDA, 115.09 acres of assigned government land and 50 acres of forest land
Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image
 Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

WARANGAL: The Tribal University set to come up in Mulugu district is not making any progress despite the state government providing the required land and infrastructure, including an extent of 335.04 acres of land at Jakaram. Approximately, 169.35 acres of vacant land was handed over to the project officer, ITDA, 115.09 acres of assigned government land and 50 acres of forest land.

After the land was given to the Ministry of Human Resources, a detailed project report was prepared and the department of expenditure was supposed to hold the Committee on Establishment Expenditure/ Public Investment Board (CEE/PIB) but it is yet to take place.

 

Secretary, higher education, government of India visited the proposed site on December 12, 2018. Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram.

Former Mahabubabad MP Prof Azmeera Seetharam Naik, who has been striving for the university long before Telangana State was formed, stressed that to fulfill the purpose of the university, 80 per cent of the seats must be reserved for tribal students and the remaining should be open.

 

“The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University set up in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh has a reservation system as per the UGC norms and gives only 7.5 percent for tribals, which is ridiculous. Hence, the university in Mulugu must not repeat it. In fact, local tribals should be given preference while filling up teaching and non-teaching posts,” Seetharam said.

He said despite the state fulfilling all the requirements, the Centre is yet to take the forward step.

“The BJP leaders are questioning the state about the university to mislead the people. They must urge the Centre to expedite matter,” he said.

 

...
Tags: mulug district tribal university, quota for tribal students in tribal university, telangana tribal university, teaching posts reservation mulug tribal university


Latest From Nation

Botsa said Naidu is still misleading the public with his crooked mind to gain their sympathy and stay in the limelight. — ANI

Naidu used Amaravati as ATM card: Botsa

The agitating farmers' on Wednesday received a boost as a delegation of 1,000-odd Kerala farmers aligned with the All India Kisan Sabha’s Kerala unit decided to join the agitation at Delhi border on Thursday. (Photo:AFP)

Farmers burn farm law copies to mark protest

The winners would represent India at the Thailand international event. — DC Image

Nation’s first paramotor centre in Mahbubnagar

Parthasarathy stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing Rythu Bharosa of Rs 13,500 every year. — Facebook

Naidu has no moral right to speak about farmers: Parthasarathy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India to use electoral data for jab

Among the target groups to receive the vaccine are those older than 50 years, and this is where the electoral rolls, with their nearly comprehensive data pertaining to individuals — names, addresses, and their age — will become all-important (Representational Image: AFP)

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

CBSE exams from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15

Schools have been allowed to conduct the practical examinations on their own for both classes from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the theory papers (Representational Image:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham