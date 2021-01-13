Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2021 Schools in Telangana ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Schools in Telangana will opt for blended form of learning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jan 13, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2021, 12:37 am IST
Written consent from parents, wearing of masks by pupils, staff, visitors, maintaining physical distance on campus is comulsory in colleges
Schools will function as per regular school timings while ensuring physical distance of at least six feet between two students, through a customised seating plan. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Schools will opt for the blended form of learning from February 1 through online and offline platforms, the education department clarified on Tuesday in detailed guidelines for the partial reopening of schools from February 1.

It said the digital classes being conducted through Doordarshan and TSAT and other digital platforms will continue along with physical classes. Students opting to study from home or those choosing to go to school can do so after obtaining the consent from parents or guardians.

 

All teachers handling Classes 9 to 12 have to attend school daily. Schools will function as per regular school timings while ensuring physical distance of at least six feet between two students, through a customised seating plan.

Wearing masks will be mandatory, students suffering from cold, cough and fever shall not be allowed to attend school. Children will also be provided mid-day meals at school. The headmaster will be required to prepare a medical plan for the school or hostel, and isolation rooms for staff and students in case of Covid-19 symptoms. A separate sanitation, logistic and medical plan will be furnished by the district education officers to the Director of School Education by January 18.

 

In case of junior colleges, those with fewer than students 300 students and having sufficient accommodation shall be permitted to run in the regular shift, from 9.30 am to 4 pm. Colleges with more than 300 students will be run in two shifts, from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There is another option of running the second year in the morning shift and the first year in the evening shift, A decision must be taken by respective principals by January 16.

One bench-one student rule will be applied in junior colleges to ensure social distancing. Not more than 30 students will be allowed in a class. Unlike schools, online or audio visual lectures will continue to be telecaste only till March 31 at revised timings. These instructions will be applicable for private colleges as well. The time table for intermediate first and second year exams will be issued separately.

 

In case of degree and professional courses, the government has waived the minimum attendance requirement to appear in the examinations for the current semester.

Written consent from parents, wearing of masks by students, staff, visitors, maintaining physical distance on campus, even during lunch hours has been made mandatory in colleges. In case of residential colleges, special care at dining, dormitories, washrooms has been advised.

Principals of colleges will be required to prepare a customised plan for conduct of classes in accordance with the guidelines by January 18, including an academic and logistic plan which will include seating and shift system arrangements. The commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education will issue a revised academic calendar for 2020-21 in respect of degree and professional courses.

 

Tags: telangana schools blended learning, offline online classes made available, consent of parents mandatory, phsyiscal distance between students mandatory, revised academic calendar for 2020-21 degree professional courses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


