Nation Other News 13 Jan 2021 School Reopening: No ...
Nation, In Other News

School Reopening: No mechanism for cleaning of long-closed classrooms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Jan 14, 2021, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2021, 1:10 am IST
Plea to grant Rs 5,000 per school for cleanup operation after the longest-ever closure and resultant gathering of dust
Teachers said some of the benches and chairs were having presence of pests and fungus, and many chairs have turned unusable. — DC Image
 Teachers said some of the benches and chairs were having presence of pests and fungus, and many chairs have turned unusable. — DC Image

Khammam: While the government plans to reopen schools from February 1, headmasters are faced with two urgent issues.

One is of cleaning the classrooms. The piling up of dust in the rooms is too heavy. “Who will clean the classrooms,” ask headmasters. There are no sweepers and night watchmen for these schools. This is for the first time in history that schools remained closed for ten months. The government did not give salary to these staff after the closure.

 

Teachers said some of the benches and chairs were having the presence of pests and fungus, and many chairs have turned unusable. Involving the students in the cleanup operation, as was done on occasions in the past, is not permissible after the introduction of the Right to Education Act.

School teachers federation state president Devarakonda Saidulu said there was massive pile-up of dust in the classrooms and it took at least five days to clean them. He demanded that the government sanction Rs 5,000 immediately for the cleanup operation. “Some teachers are cleaning their schools on their own. It’s a stupendous task,” he said.

 

Secondly, the rice stocks meant for the Mid-day Meal Scheme have been piled up in school kitchens. They are rotten by now and germs and micro-organism are visible in the rice packs. Some headmasters concluded that it can be used only as fodder. There are three to five quintals of rice in every school and who would take a decision on their fate, a headmaster asked.

N. Bhaskar, a teacher in Konigerla mandal, suggested that the government should take a decision on these two issues before opening the schools.

...
Tags: february 1 telangana school reopening, classroom cleaning, dust piled up in telangana classrooms, schools closed for 10 months telangana, teachers seek rs 5, 000 for cleaning classrooms, sweepers watchmen at schools removed after lockdown


Latest From Nation

Botsa said Naidu is still misleading the public with his crooked mind to gain their sympathy and stay in the limelight. — ANI

Naidu used Amaravati as ATM card: Botsa

The agitating farmers' on Wednesday received a boost as a delegation of 1,000-odd Kerala farmers aligned with the All India Kisan Sabha’s Kerala unit decided to join the agitation at Delhi border on Thursday. (Photo:AFP)

Farmers burn farm law copies to mark protest

The winners would represent India at the Thailand international event. — DC Image

Nation’s first paramotor centre in Mahbubnagar

Parthasarathy stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing Rythu Bharosa of Rs 13,500 every year. — Facebook

Naidu has no moral right to speak about farmers: Parthasarathy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India to use electoral data for jab

Among the target groups to receive the vaccine are those older than 50 years, and this is where the electoral rolls, with their nearly comprehensive data pertaining to individuals — names, addresses, and their age — will become all-important (Representational Image: AFP)

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

CBSE exams from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15

Schools have been allowed to conduct the practical examinations on their own for both classes from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the theory papers (Representational Image:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham