Police told to take preventive measures to check spread of rumours on vaccine

New Delhi: Ahead of the January 16 roll-out of the Covid-10 vaccination, the Union home ministry is co-ordinating closely with all state police forces to ensure that adequate preventive measures are taken to check the spread of rumours and any propaganda that may hamper the programme.

Home ministry officials claimed that this was a preventive exercise to ensure that the vaccination programme remains absolutely smooth.

“Certain instances have come to the notice of both the home ministry and the state police wherein some elements have been spreading wrong information regarding the vaccination. Since this is going to be one of the biggest healthcare schemes, the government cannot take any chances and all efforts are being made to ensure that the roll-out remains totally foolproof,” a senior ministry official said.

Home ministry officials have been in touch with their counterparts in different states and Union Territories, sensitising them on the need to direct their police officials so that any mischievous elements trying to spread rumours or false information on Coronavirus can be dealt with firmly.

Ministry officials claimed that most states had already asked district and local level police officers to deal firmly with any kind of misinformation regarding the vaccine.