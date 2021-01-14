A Chinese, among two, arrested for instant online loan fraud in Hyderabad

In the initial stages, they had call centres at Thane to recover the loan amounts after that they made an agreement with Jiya Liyan Infotech Pvt Ltd in Pune. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: A Chinese national and a Mumbai native were on Wednesday arrested by the Rachakonda police in connection with the ongoing investigation into illegal instant online loan apps. Officials froze Rs 28 crore in their bank accounts.

Jian alias Mark (26) and Vivek Kumar (26) are associated with Ajaya Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and were nabbed following a confession by one Parusha Ram Lahu Takwe who was previously arrested by Rachakonda police.

Takwe, director of Jia Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd located in Pune, and his wife Liang Tian Tian, along with Aquib Shaik, an employee, were arrested by Rachakonda police investigating the micro finance scam.

"Mark came to India in July 2019 on a business visa and joined as a representative on behalf of Chinese nationals Xu Nan, Xu Xinchang and Zhao Qiao, who are the directors of micro finance loan app companies. The suspects were operating a call centre at Pune for providing services to instant loan apps companies, including Thane-based Ajaya Solutions Pvt Ltd,” Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat said.

In the initial stages, they had call centres at Thane to recover the loan amounts after that they made an agreement with Jiya Liyan Infotech Pvt Ltd in Pune. Their companies do not have any valid licences from the Reserve Bank of India.

On reliable information, a special team proceeded to Thane and apprehended the two. They were produced before the local court and brought to Hyderabad on transit warrant and will be produced before the court for judicial custody.