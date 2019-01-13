Asifabad: Two babies mauled by stray dogs, 1 dies in hospital

The stray dogs had attacked cattle before attacking the babies.

Kumarambheem/Asifabad: A baby that was mauled by stray dogs on Friday succumbed to her injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Kagaznagar town.

Jade Sindhu, 3, was among the two children that were mauled by dogs at Babasagar village in Chinthalamanepalli mandal on Friday, about 70 km from Asifabad town. The other child, Sridevi, is undergoing treatment. The dogs also reportedly attacked cattle in the village.

The children were rushed to a private hospital in Kagaznagar town 50 km away. However, Sindhu succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place while they were playing in front of their house and their parents were at some distance. The dogs mauled Sindhu and Sridevi’s faces.

Villagers alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the gram panchayat officials and staff in controlling stray dogs despite repeated appeals.

It was stated that the general practice in the villages is for people to feed stray dogs so that they start barking when they see strangers.

This is done especially to keep thieves from entering the colonies. Most of the incidents of dog bites involves these dogs.

Ward members had raised the issue of stray dogs in the Kagaznagar municipal council meeting in the past and 90 stray dogs were rounded up and released in the nearby forests.