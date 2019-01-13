search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Asifabad: Two babies mauled by stray dogs, 1 dies in hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 13, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2019, 1:30 am IST
The incident took place while they were playing in front of their house and their parents were at some distance.
The stray dogs had attacked cattle before attacking the babies.
 The stray dogs had attacked cattle before attacking the babies.

Kumarambheem/Asifabad: A baby that was mauled by stray dogs on Friday succumbed to her injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Kagaznagar town.

Jade Sindhu, 3, was among the two children that were mauled by dogs at Babasagar village in Chinthalamanepalli mandal on Friday, about 70 km from Asifabad town. The other child, Sridevi, is undergoing treatment. The dogs also reportedly attacked cattle in the village.

 

The children were rushed to a private hospital in Kagaznagar town 50 km away. However, Sindhu succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place while they were playing in front of their house and their parents were at some distance. The dogs mauled Sindhu and Sridevi’s faces.

Villagers alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the gram panchayat officials and staff in controlling stray dogs despite repeated appeals.    

It was stated that the general practice in the villages is for people to feed stray dogs so that they start barking when they see strangers.

This is done especially to keep thieves from entering the colonies. Most of the incidents of dog bites involves these dogs.

Ward members had raised the issue of stray dogs in the Kagaznagar municipal council meeting in the past and 90 stray dogs were rounded up and released in the nearby forests.

...
Tags: stray dogs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four

Dhoni on Saturday made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
 

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

In June, Elon Musk fired at least seven people in the senior management team leading a SpaceX satellite launch project.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hyderabad: Plan to restore clock towers on anvil

Mr Arvind Kumar, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development, asked the GHMC to provide a status note on clock towers including ownership details and repairs to be taken.

Breast cancer: No. 1 cancer among Indian women

The key to cancer prevention is a healthy lifestyle, which includes a good diet, adequate exercise, and saying no to tobacco, stress health experts.

Women fight against cancer of ignorance

The final test was also called the Pink Test with not just the players, but also the spectators sporting pink beards, pink suits, pink ponytails and even   pink socks and shoes. 

Pre-1991 India was a different world: Author of Retro India

R.M. Rajgopal

Watch: One-yr-old miraculously survives after train runs over her at Mathura station

In the 30-second video clip, the infant, who can be seen crying, was rescued safely and handed over to the parents. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham