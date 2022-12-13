  
Nation Politics 12 Dec 2022
Nation, Politics

Karimnagar TRS leaders bicker over CESS director post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Cooperative Electricity Supply Society elections are approaching in Rajanna Sircilla district. (AFP Photo)
WARANGAL: As the CESS (Cooperative Electricity Supply Society) elections are fast approaching in Rajanna Sircilla district, the leadership of the ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) is having difficulty in handling the group politics among the party’s senior leaders.

Konduri Ravinder Rao, the chairman of the TESCOB, was not happy with the TRS leaders of Gambhiraopet mandal who met with Chiti Narasingha Rao, the brother-in-law of IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, without his knowledge.

Ravinder Rao further vented his resentment at the Gambhiraopet leaders Dayakar Rao, Narayana Rao and Rajaram for neglecting him and speaking with Narasingha Rao about the CESS elections while he was away. However, because Ravinder Rao was on a foreign trip, the leaders of Gambhiraopet mandal believed that they should meet with Narasingha Rao to talk about other matters relevant to the TRS rather than the CESS elections. They made an effort to explain this to Ravinder Rao, but in vain.

Narasingha Rao, in the meantime, brought the matter to KTR’s attention and complained to him that Ravinder Rao is trying to assert his supremacy in the district by preventing the leaders from holding meetings without him and even threatening them with dire repercussions.

According to sources, K. Gandhi Rao, Ravinder Rao's brother, plans to contest for the director post in the CESS elections from the Gambhiraopet mandal and is seeking support from the TRS leaders. The brother-in-law of K.T.R, Narasingha Rao who is eying the position of CESS chairman, has been making efforts to win the director post of CESS from the same mandal. The rivalry between the two senior politicians, Ravinder Rao and Narsingha Rao, is creating political strain within the TRS circle and posing a challenge to the party leadership.

Tags: rajanna sircilla, kt rama rao, cooperative electricity supply society
Location: India, Telangana


