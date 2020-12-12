No inpatient services yet at Charminar Nizamia hospital

People, who trust in Unani system of medicine, are not yet aware that the inpatient services have been resumed.

Hyderabad: Though Government Nizamia General Hospital (Unani) at Charminar had been allowed to start inpatient services about one month ago, no adequate arrangements have been made for the same by authorities. Neither are patients ready to admit themselves due to outdated infrastructure, inadequate medical facilities, lack of doctors and paramedical staff, apart from mandatory passing of Covid-19 test.

Further, people, who trust in Unani system of medicine, are not yet aware that the inpatient services have been resumed. These services were shut down during the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Patients who continue approaching the Charminar hospital say, unlike allopathic hospitals, treatment facilities as inpatients here are restricted to certain diseases and ailments. Still, patients from entire Telangana and neighbouring states approach the Unani hospital while the pregnant women get themselves admitted here for delivery.

Member, Government Nizamia Tibbi College and General Hospital Development Society, Dr. Abul Hasan Ashraf said hospital authorities are preparing to resume the inpatient services. But the budget for preparation of herbal medicines could not be utilised due to administrative hurdles and the related Rs. 18 lakh have lapsed.

He said though the central government sanctioned Rs. 1.3 crore, construction work of G+2 building for OPD block in Nizamia Hospital has not been completed even after two years. Likewise, the centre had cleared Rs. 80 lakh for construction of a boys’ hostel building. But the same has not yet started.

Dr. Ashraf conceded that the hospital is facing shortage of staff. Against the approved 280, 193 posts, including those of medical officers and chief medical officers are vacant. He said similar situation prevails at Government Nizamia Tibbi College, where 84 of 141 approved posts are vacant.

Further, Dr. Ashraf said 126 Unani dispensaries are functioning in Telangana. But unfortunately, about 60 percent of dispensaries are without doctors. Many dispensaries do not have even medical assistants.