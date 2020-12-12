The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 12 Dec 2020 No inpatient service ...
Nation, In Other News

No inpatient services yet at Charminar Nizamia hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 12, 2020, 11:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2020, 12:07 am IST
Patients not ready to admit themselves due to outdated infrastructure, inadequate medical facilities
People, who trust in Unani system of medicine, are not yet aware that the inpatient services have been resumed.
 People, who trust in Unani system of medicine, are not yet aware that the inpatient services have been resumed.

Hyderabad:  Though Government Nizamia General Hospital (Unani) at Charminar had been allowed to start inpatient services about one month ago, no adequate arrangements have been made for the same by authorities. Neither are patients ready to admit themselves due to outdated infrastructure, inadequate medical facilities, lack of doctors and paramedical staff, apart from mandatory passing of Covid-19 test.

Further, people, who trust in Unani system of medicine, are not yet aware that the inpatient services have been resumed. These services were shut down during the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

 

Patients who continue approaching the Charminar hospital say, unlike allopathic hospitals, treatment facilities as inpatients here are restricted to certain diseases and ailments. Still, patients from entire Telangana and neighbouring states approach the Unani hospital while the pregnant women get themselves admitted here for delivery.

Member, Government Nizamia Tibbi College and General Hospital Development Society, Dr. Abul Hasan Ashraf said hospital authorities are preparing to resume the inpatient services. But the budget for preparation of herbal medicines could not be utilised due to administrative hurdles and the related Rs. 18 lakh have lapsed.

 

He said though the central government sanctioned Rs. 1.3 crore, construction work of G+2 building for OPD block in Nizamia Hospital has not been completed even after two years. Likewise, the centre had cleared Rs. 80 lakh for construction of a boys’ hostel building. But the same has not yet started.
Dr. Ashraf conceded that the hospital is facing shortage of staff. Against the approved 280, 193 posts, including those of medical officers and chief medical officers are vacant. He said similar situation prevails at Government Nizamia Tibbi College, where 84 of 141 approved posts are vacant.

 

Further, Dr. Ashraf said 126 Unani dispensaries are functioning in Telangana. But unfortunately, about 60 percent of dispensaries are without doctors. Many dispensaries do not have even medical assistants.

...
Tags: nizamia hospital, shortage of staff nizamia hospital, unani hospital hyderabad, nizamia inpatient services
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

KCR sought the Union minister to ensure hand-holding with the state government in finalising the sites and getting all statutory clearances on a single-window basis.

KCR seeks civil aviation minister’s early nod for five airports in Telangana

The minister said that they need not be afraid as all steps would be taken by the government to end it completely. — A. Manikanta Kumar

Eluru mystery illness brought under control

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed her sympathies to all the affected persons and said that the government would provide all medical help to the injured and needy persons.

Eight workers injured in blast at chemical factory near Hyderabad

The government has also come forward to offer interest rebates and subsidies on transport costs. —PTI

Entrepreneurs ready to set up units at Kopparthi industrial hub



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham