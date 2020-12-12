The Indian Premier League 2020

Entrepreneurs ready to set up units at Kopparthi industrial hub

Published Dec 12, 2020, 11:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2020, 12:07 am IST
About 7,000 acres in Kopparthi near Kadapa city is suitable for setting up industries
The government has also come forward to offer interest rebates and subsidies on transport costs. —PTI
Kadapa: Kopparthi in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh is set to become a platform for industrial progress in Kadapa district with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paying special attention to it. Industrialists are also shifting focus towards Kopparthi due to special subsidies and necessary resources.

An Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC-2) has been set up under aegis of the Central and state governments. The state government has set up a special operation to bring more industries here. Efforts are underway to attract Rs 25,000 crore worth investments. Two-and-a- half lakh people will get jobs if the operation is implemented properly.

 

Under the directives of the Chief Minister to provide all necessary facilities and land for industries, the authorities have intensified efforts in that direction.

About 7,000 acres in Kopparthi near Kadapa city is suitable for setting up industries. The government has designated the area as an industrial hub under the APIIC as YSR Jagananna Industrial Hub. The government is offering huge subsidies to industrialists who come to Kopparthi for setting up industries.

In addition to sales and leases, registration fee, transfer, and stamp duty will be 100 per cent discounted for the first time and 50 per cent for the second time. In addition to providing 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, the government has announced a subsidy of Re 1 per unit. Sewage treatment will start and land, water facilities and other facilities will be provided. The government has also come forward to offer interest rebates and subsidies on transport costs.

 

Many companies are interested in setting up industries in Kopparthi. It seems that some companies have applied for land lease. Neel Kamal company is all set to put up a furniture manufacturing unit. In addition to that, 20 pharma companies, engineering equipment industries, cylinder manufacturing, oxygen plant and several mobile companies are also interested in setting up their industries. With the inclusion of Kopparthi Industrial Hub in the Vizag Industrial Corridor, many companies are coming forward to set up their industries.

Industrial adviser to the state government Rajoli Veerareddy said several companies were in talks with the government for subsidies and other issues. He said the government was also ready to provide all the necessary infrastructure to those in the respective industries. Veerareddy said the Kopparthi Industrial Hub would soon be in touch with new industries.

 

