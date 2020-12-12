Eluru mystery illness brought under control

The minister said that they need not be afraid as all steps would be taken by the government to end it completely. — A. Manikanta Kumar

KAKINADA: The mysterious illness, which plagued the people of Eluru for nearly a week, was on Saturday brought under control, with the only two afflicted persons undergoing treatment from the overall 614 cases. The condition of the two persons is out of danger and they could be discharged on Sunday.

Eluru Government Hospital Superintendent Dr A.V.R. Mohan said that the cases may not be reported further and has not contracted others and the symptoms would be diluted. He said that the Central expert teams will submit their medical reports on December 16.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) visited the houses of patients who were discharged and enquired about their health.

They said that the medical and health teams in the hospital provided quality treatment. Nani said that they need not be afraid as all steps would be taken by the government to end it completely. He also said that Eluru Municipal Corporation is supplying quality drinking water and no fault was found in the water in sample tests.

Meanwhile, East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy instructed officials from Panchayat, Rural Water Supply, Irrigation and other departments to conduct sample tests from all water sources immediately.

RWS superintendent engineer T. Gayatri Devi said that generally the water samples are collected from tanks once in a fortnight. But, now water samples are being collected from 62 CWS schemes and more than 2,3000 Panchayat water tanks, including borewells (Panchayat department) in the district. She said that if traces of any contamination, or metallic substances or residues found anywhere, corrective measures would be taken immediately and would be brought to the notice of the higher authorities.

KMC superintendent engineer P.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju said that raw water samples have been collected from Aratlakatta and Maharshi Sambamurthy reservoir at Samalkot and also drinking water samples from Jagannaickpur and other slum areas and sent for tests in a Visakhapatnam lab. He said that samples were found to be according to ‘quality’ parameters.