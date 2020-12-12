The Indian Premier League 2020

Eight workers injured in blast at chemical factory near Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Dec 12, 2020, 11:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2020, 12:09 am IST
The reactor exploded due to which a fire broke out and the fire station got the alert at 1.30 pm
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed her sympathies to all the affected persons and said that the government would provide all medical help to the injured and needy persons.
Hyderabad: Eight workers were grievously injured in a blast caused by fire at a chemical factory at IDA Bolaram in Sangareddy district on Saturday. The incident took place at 1.20 pm. at Vindhya Organic Industry.

Sangareddy district fire officer V. Srinivas  said the reactor exploded due to which a fire broke out. The fire station got the alert at 1.30 pm and they reached the spot in 15 minutes. “The flames spread along with the temperature because of some highly inflammable chemicals in the reactor. Six fire tenders were used to control the fire, that lasted for nearly nine hours.”

 

Patancheru fire officer N. Janya said, “People panicked and ran out of the factory after the blast. A few workers were stuck inside while eight people were grievously injured. Because of the chemical fire, it took more time to douse it. We also suspect more blasts took place while we were trying to stop the fire.”

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, who is in Chennai, expressed shock over the fire. She conveyed her sympathies to all the affected persons and said that the government would provide all medical help to the injured and needy persons.

 

