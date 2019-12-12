Nation Other News 12 Dec 2019 Hyderabad: Boy, 14, ...
Hyderabad: Boy, 14, held for assault on minor

The incident occurred when a 7-year-old girl returned from school and stepped out to play at 5 pm on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy who attempted to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Moinabad.

After hearing the girl scream, her mother started searching for her. She reached the bathroom, where she found her daugther being sexually harassed, according to the complaint by the victim’s mother.

She rescued her before anything worse could have happened, the victim’s mother stated in her complaint.

The Moinabad police booked a case under Section 354 IPC (assault with intent to outrage modesty), 354B IPC (assault with intent to disrobe), 509 IPC (word,
gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and relevant sections of POCSO Act.

