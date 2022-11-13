  
Rains to continue for 48 hours over coastal Tirupati district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Nov 13, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Rains will continue to lash coastal areas of Tirupati district during the next 48 hours. (DC Image/Representational)
 Rains will continue to lash coastal areas of Tirupati district during the next 48 hours. (DC Image/Representational)

TIRUPATI: Owing to the cyclone, rains will continue to lash coastal areas of Tirupati district during the next 48 hours.

According to the meteorological department, rains continued on Saturday over Pellakur, Satyavedu, Sullurpet, Tada and B.N. Kandriga mandals. Certain parts of the district recorded over 50 mm of rain, leading to an increase in water levels of local rivers.

As per rainfall data released by authorities, Tirupati district received an average rainfall of 34.5 mm on Saturday, with Pellakur mandal recording a heavy rainfall of 65.6 mm, followed by Satyavedu 57.8 mm, Tirupati (Rural) 54.6 mm, Ramachandrapuram 53 mm, Vadamalapet 52.2 mm, B.N. Kandriga 51.5 mm, Chandragiri 51.2 mm, Tada 44.2 mm, Yerpedu 43.6 mm, Varadaiahpalem 40.2 mm and Sullurpet mandal 35 mm.

Other mandals, including Tirupati Urban, too witnessed light-to-moderate rains from Friday-Saturday midnight. Waterlogging has been reported from several low-lying areas of Tirupati city, throwing normal life out of gear. Tirupati city recorded 33.6 mm rainfall.

As IMD has forecast more rains during the next 48 hours, Tirupati district collector K. Venkataramana Reddy asked revenue and police officials to be on high alert. He directed tahsildars to keep sufficient stock of groceries and be ready to take up rescue and rehabilitation measures in case of emergency.

District administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday. A control room with phone number 0877-2236004 has been set up for attending to emergency calls.

