  
Nation Other News 12 Nov 2022 Nalini, Sriharan set ...
Nation, In Other News

Nalini, Sriharan set free along with 3 other Rajiv case convicts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 12, 2022, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 7:55 pm IST
Nalini Sriharan and V. Sriharan alias Murugan, convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after being released from their prisons, in Vellore, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Supreme Court directed the release of six convicts serving life sentence in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Nalini Sriharan and V. Sriharan alias Murugan, convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after being released from their prisons, in Vellore, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Supreme Court directed the release of six convicts serving life sentence in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

CHENNAI: Nalini Sriharan, her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan and three convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening. Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband was released and became emotional upon seeing him.

Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli. Two other Lankan nationals -- Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- released from the Puzhal prison here, were also taken to the camp.

On being freed, Nalini met a crush of people outside prison. She said, “I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for 32 years. I thank both, the state and Union government. I will speak about the rest in Chennai tomorrow during press meet. Supreme Court lawyers will also speak tomorrow.”

Earlier, a convict who was set free in May earlier, A.G. Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal, received the duo at the Puzhal prison.

The prison officials set into motion the process of releasing all six of them including four Sri Lankan nationals, following the receipt of the Supreme Court's Friday order setting them at liberty.

The Supreme Court on Friday set free Nalini Sriharan and five convicts, who are serving life terms for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, noting that its earlier order releasing Perarivalan was equally applicable to them.

Earlier in the day, with relief writ large on her face, Nalini, on parole for a month, was escorted by the police to sign at the Katpadi police station. Late in the afternoon, she was taken to the Vellore prison to complete the formalities pertaining to her release.

Similarly, the Supreme Court's order copies were sent to the Puzhal and Madurai central prisons where the remaining persons have been lodged.

...
Tags: nalini sriharan, rajiv gandhi, supreme court


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (DC Image)

Rahul unlikely to attend Parliament's winter session due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) fertilizer plant. (DC Image)

PM Modi dedicates fertilizer plant in Telangana to nation

Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, arrives at Katpadi police station amid tight security, in Vellore, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Supreme Court directed the release of six convicts serving life sentence in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Rajiv Gandhi convicts likely to be released on Saturday

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a ceremony organised for the launch of multiple developmental projects, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Modi heaps praise on people of AP, calls them 'entrepreneurial'



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)

Had Sardar Patel been India's 1st PM, many problems would not have occurred: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->