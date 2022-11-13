  
Nation Other News 12 Nov 2022 Elephant tramples fa ...
Nation, In Other News

Elephant tramples farmer to death in Manyam district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Nov 13, 2022, 1:33 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2022, 1:33 am IST
Tuskers have killed 8 people so far (Representational image: Twitter)
 Tuskers have killed 8 people so far (Representational image: Twitter)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: A male elephant that got separated from the herd trampled a farmer to death at about 11 pm on Friday at Kallikota village in Komarada mandal in Parvatipuram Manyam district.

It was the fourth such incident under Komarda police station limits and the eighth in the Kurupam Assembly constituency in the district in the past few years.
The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Dasari Govind, a farmer and a native of Kotha Kallikota village.

“The elephant got separated from the herd two days ago and was roaming alone. The animal did not chase him. It was a chance encounter,’’ divisional forest officer, Manyam district Rasuna said.

She told this correspondent on Saturday that the elephant got attracted to the white shirt the farmer was wearing. Elephants get attracted to white and black colours, she said.

Sub-inspector of police, Komarada, M.J. Naidu said that Govind had gone to his farm field to estimate the water levels in it when the lone male elephant attacked him, trampling him to death in the farm field only.

The officials from the forest and police departments visited the spot, where the farmer was killed. The body has been shifted for the post-mortem.

The farmers in parts of Parvathipuram Manyam district have been facing sleepless nights as the wild elephants have been creating havoc in the region by destroying the standing crops and killing the farmers for the past few years.

Locals sought a permanent solution to the elephant menace. They said mere compensation to the family of the victim was not enough. The crop loss over the years has been huge, they said.

...
Tags: parvathipuram, elephants, elephant attack
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

Tiger, elephants give sleepless nights to villagers in two districts
Illegal electric fence in farmland kills wild elephant in Chittoor district

Latest From Nation

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar (in picture) said that Union minister Prahlad Joshi stated in Parliament on December 13, 2021, that the Central government was planning to auction coal blocks in Telangana. — Twitter

TRS leaders target PM over coal block ‘double game’

Endowments minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and roads minister V. Prashanth Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 2.17-crore Srinivasa guest house near the ‘Telangana Tirumala’ temple at Timmapur of Bikrur mandal in Kamareddy district on Saturday. — DC Image

Rs 2.17-cr guest house inaugurated at Telangana Tirumala temple

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan sits on the top a running car in Ippatam village during his visit to express solidarity with the villagers whose hosues were partially demolished for road widening works. — DC File Image

PK booked for sitting on top of running car

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Vizag on Saturday. — By Arrangement

Modi lays foundation for upgrading Vizag railway station



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->