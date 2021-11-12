SCCL probe team visits site of tragedy

SCCL officials maintain that the incident could have occurred due to slippage of a gigantic coal block. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

ADILABAD: An experts’ team of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s on Thursday began its inquiry into the roof collapse in Srirampur A and 3A inclines, which led to death of four coal mine workers on Wednesday morning.

The team includes SCCL director N. Balram (Finance), TBGKS leader Miryala Raji Reddy and Srirampur area general manager Suresh. They visited the accident spot and made their inquiries.

SCCL officials maintain that the incident could have occurred due to “slippage” of a gigantic coal block.

Collieries director said Directorate General of Mines Safety is also conducting an inquiry into the incident. He maintained that generally, one finds water seeping wherever such incidents take place. But there has been no sign of water seeping at 25 Level in SRP3 and 3A incline, where the roof collapsed.

Miryala Raji Reddy expressed unhappiness that SCCL management is focusing more on high production than safety of workers in open and underground mines. Generally, such incidents take place from December to March. This time, an accident has taken place in November itself due to thrust on production, he stated.

Probe team members declared that stern action will be taken in case officials are found responsible for the incident.