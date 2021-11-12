Nation Other News 12 Nov 2021 Five coaches of Beng ...
Five coaches of Bengaluru-bound train derail in Tamil Nadu, no casualty reported

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2021, 9:21 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 9:21 am IST
Railways said the incident happened 'due to sudden falling of boulders on the running train'
Visual from the incident. (Photo: Twitter/@SWRRLY)
 Visual from the incident. (Photo: Twitter/@SWRRLY)

Dharmapuri: Five coaches of a Bengaluru-bound train derailed near here on Friday after boulders fell on it but all the 2000-odd passengers were safe and nobody was injured in the incident, the Southern Railway said here.

The Kannur-Bengaluru Express had left the former, in Kerala, at 6.05 pm on Thursday.

 

"On date (Nov 12), at about 3:50 AM, due to sudden falling of boulders on the running train, 5 coaches of Train No 07390 Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru - Sivadi of (BengaluruSalem Section), Bengaluru Division," an official release here said.

"All 2348 Passengers on board are safe. No casualty/injury reported," it added.

A team of officials including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bengaluru, Shyam Singh, along with a doctor, rushed to the spot immediately with Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van.

 

A team led by DRM Salem has also proceeded to the spot along with ART from Erode.

The unaffected rear portion of six coaches, along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem.

"This will be halted at Toppuru. Fifteen buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers. Five buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident," it said, adding, water and light refreshment have been arranged at spot.

The Railways has opened Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111.

 

Senior Officers are monitoring the situation closely, the release added.

