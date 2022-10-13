US consul general lauds Jagan for adopting best practices during Covid pandemic

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Jennifer Larson, US Consulate General, Hyderabad, at the camp office on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Consul General of USA in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan separately on Wednesday. Several issues of mutual interest were discussed by Larson during her maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh after assuming office.

She lauded the chief minister for adopting the best practices vis-à-vis handling the Covid19 pandemic despite financial constraints. It was also noted that AP stood first in achieving the GDP growth rate. She expressed her delight at the style of functioning of the American Corner in Visakhapatnam, the third in India.

The chief minister told her that his government was giving top priority to education, healthcare and agriculture sectors. He urged her to encourage more investments in the state from the US and promised all the requisite support for this.

Jennifer Larson paid a courtesy visit to AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan and explained to him the liberalised process of grant of visas for Indian students pursuing higher education in the US and also for other categories of visas.

The governor discussed the potential for US investment in trade and commerce in AP and in supporting the state’s tourism sector. The governor and the US consul general held discussions for more than 30 minutes.

The consul general was accompanied by political and economic chief Sean Ruthe, deputy consul general William Marshall and public affairs officer David Moyer.

Jennifer Larson will visit the Maris Stella College on Thursday. It hosts a US government-sponsored English Language Fellowship program. She will also launch the US consulate-sponsored English Access Microscholarship programme for the disadvantaged youth.

She said, “After a month on the job, I am pleased to be able to travel to Vijayawada, so early in my tenure. My conversations with governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy underscored the close and growing ties between the US and AP.”

“It is also a privilege to be able to meet the 50 young women at Maris Stella College who are learning English through the US consulate-sponsored Access Microscholarship Programme.”