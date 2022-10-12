  
Nation Other News 12 Oct 2022 No citizen can be pr ...
Nation, In Other News

No citizen can be prosecuted under scrapped sec 66A of IT Act, says SC

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 12, 2022, 9:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 9:31 pm IST
Under the annulled section, a person posting offensive content could be imprisoned for up to three years and also fined. (Representational image/AFP)
 Under the annulled section, a person posting offensive content could be imprisoned for up to three years and also fined. (Representational image/AFP)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed no citizen can be prosecuted under section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which it had scrapped way back in 2015.

Under the annulled section, a person posting offensive content could be imprisoned for up to three years and also fined.

Underlining that liberty of thought and expression is of "cardinal" significance, the top court had on March 24, 2015 done away with the provision, saying "the public's right to know is directly affected by Section 66A of the Information Technology Act".

A bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit said in all cases where citizens are facing prosecution for alleged violation of section 66-A of the Act, the reference and reliance upon the said provision shall stand deleted.

"We direct all Director General of Police as well as Home Secretaries of the states and competent officers in Union Territories to instruct the entire police force in their respective states/Union Territories not to register any complaint of crime with respect to alleged violation of section 66A," said the bench, also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and S R Bhat.

The top court clarified that this direction shall apply only with respect to offence punishable under section 66A, and if in the crime in question, other offences are also alleged, then the reference and reliance upon section 66A alone shall be deleted.

The bench observed the counsel appearing for the Centre has placed on record an all-India status report with regard to pending cases under section 66A.

It observed the information given in a tabular form does suggest that despite the issue regarding the validity of section 66A of the Act having been decided by the apex court, a number of criminal proceedings still rely upon this provision and citizens are still facing prosecution.

"Such criminal proceedings, in our view, are directly in the teeth of the directions issued by this court in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India (March 2015 judgement) and consequently, we issue following directions.," the bench said.

"It needs no reiteration that section 66A of the 2000 Act has been found by this court in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India to be violative of the Constitution and as such, no citizen can be prosecuted ....in said section 66A," it said.

The bench also said whenever any publication, whether government, semi-government and private, about the IT Act is published and section 66A is quoted as part of the statute book, the reader must adequately be informed that section 66A has already been pronounced upon by the apex court to be violative of the Constitution.

Calling a "matter of serious concern" the registration of FIRs under section 66A of the Act which was scrapped in 2015, the apex court had last month asked the chief secretaries of the states concerned to take back the cases within three weeks.

The bench was hearing a miscellaneous application of NGO 'People's Union for Civil Liberties' (PUCL) alleging prosecution of people under the scrapped provision.

The NGO claimed that despite express directions of the court in 2019 that all state governments sensitise police personnel about the March 24, 2015 judgement, thousands of cases have been registered under the section.

It sought direction to the Centre to collect all data/ information regarding FIRs/investigations where section 66A has been invoked as well as pendency of cases in the courts throughout the country where proceedings under the provision are continuing in violation of the 2015 judgment.

On February 15, 2019, the top court had directed all state governments to sensitise their police personnel about its March 24, 2015 verdict, which had scrapped section 66A of the Act, so people are not unnecessarily arrested under the struck-down provision.

The first PIL on the issue was filed in 2012 by law student Shreya Singhal who sought an amendment to section 66A of the Act after two girls - Shaheen Dhada and Rinu Shrinivasan - were arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra's Thane district.

While one had posted a comment against the shutdown in Mumbai following Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray's death, the other had 'liked' it.

PUCL was also one of the petitioners in the earlier case and had challenged the constitutional validity of Section 66A of the Act.  NNNN

...
Tags: information technology act, : supreme court, shreya singhal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Museum to show evolution of Information Technology on the anvil
Section 66A struck down: 'No more fear of expressing opinions', says petitioner Shreya Singhal

Latest From Nation

The grant will be for covering the losses they incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Govt to give Rs 22,000 cr grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

Kumaraswamy hits out at Centre for importing arecanut

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior party leader Siddaramaiah during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

33 co-padayatris of Rahul Gandhi pledge to donate eyes

Slender Loris are small nocturnal mammals that are arboreal in nature as they spend most of their life on trees. The species acts as a biological predator to pests of agricultural crops, thus benefiting farmers, and has a wide range of ecological roles to play in the terrestrial ecosystem. (Image: Wikipedia)

India’s first sanctuary for slender loris



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees approved for FY 21-22

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. (Representational Image)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

U’khand avalanche: Hyderabad techie mountaineer's body arrives

Vamsheedhar Reddy (Photo By Arrangement)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->