Minister wants Jagananna Smart Townships sped up

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launched of the website for applications in the 1st phase of Jagananna Smart Townships Layout (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday directed officials to speed up works at Jagananna Smart Township (MIG) layouts all over the state, so that the dreams of poor middle class people to own a house could be realised quickly.

Presiding over a meeting to review the construction of Jagananna townships at 135 locations throughout AP, he asked officials to give top priority to places where land has not yet been acquired for the township.

Officials informed the minister that land has been identified for layouts in all 135 constituencies. Floating of tenders and lotteries for allotment of houses has also been completed at 17 places. Basic facilities are coming up fast at seven locations.

The minister wanted officials to fully focus on these townships from now on, as they are part of ambitious projects that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants completed on a priority basis. In this regard, he asked officials to ready detailed project reports of every location, so that their stage of completion could be tracked and sped up.

Suresh underlined that he will be reviewing the works on Jagananna townships on a regular basis.