  
Nation Other News 12 Oct 2022 Minister wants Jagan ...
Nation, In Other News

Minister wants Jagananna Smart Townships sped up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 13, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launched of the website for applications in the 1st phase of Jagananna Smart Townships Layout (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launched of the website for applications in the 1st phase of Jagananna Smart Townships Layout (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday directed officials to speed up works at Jagananna Smart Township (MIG) layouts all over the state, so that the dreams of poor middle class people to own a house could be realised quickly.

Presiding over a meeting to review the construction of Jagananna townships at 135 locations throughout AP, he asked officials to give top priority to places where land has not yet been acquired for the township.

Officials informed the minister that land has been identified for layouts in all 135 constituencies. Floating of tenders and lotteries for allotment of houses has also been completed at 17 places. Basic facilities are coming up fast at seven locations.

The minister wanted officials to fully focus on these townships from now on, as they are part of ambitious projects that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants completed on a priority basis. In this regard, he asked officials to ready detailed project reports of every location, so that their stage of completion could be tracked and sped up.

Suresh underlined that he will be reviewing the works on Jagananna townships on a regular basis.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, jagananna townships, municipal administration minister adimulapu suresh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 13 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Laila, one of the accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, being produced at court, in Kochi, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

CCTV footage help Kerala cops to trace out man behind human sacrifices

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI)

Delhi liquorgate: Abhishek maintains silence during CBI grilling

YSRC leader V. Vijayasai Reddy (Image: Twitter/VSReddy_MP)

TD dares Vijayasai Reddy to seek CBI inquiry into abuse of official position

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inspects the progress of construction of BRS permanent office building in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, on Wednesday (DC)

CM meets leaders in Delhi to discuss BRS expansion plans



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)

Payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees approved for FY 21-22

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. (Representational Image)

HC held hearing on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Representational Image)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->