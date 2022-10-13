Make good use of Suliyari and Mahanadi coal blocks for AP’s needs: CM

VIJAYAWADA: CM Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday advised officials to make good use of the Suliyari and Mahanadi coal blocks to enable the state to meet its coal requirements.

“Ensure that there is no shortage of coal,” he told the officials, and said they must make efforts to procure these domestically in view of the rising prices abroad. “Prepare a special plan for the summer towards flawless coal supply in the state,” he said.

During the review meeting on the Energy sector. Jagan outlined the need for maintaining sufficient coal reserves to avoid power cuts in the coming summer. In view of the increased prices of imported coal, it is necessary to work with proper strategies to draw supplies from the coal blocks within the country, he said.

Officials told the CM that they have received proposals from industrialists offering investments worth Rs 95,000 crore to establish hydrogen-based power units, hydrogen e-methanol, green ammonia and offshore wind power units at Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district and near Kakinada port.

Most of these proposals have come from ReNew Power company and NTPC.

In response to the briefing by officials that so far 16,63,705 farmers have come forward to fix meters for agricultural pump sets, the CM asked them to ensure supply of quality power for pump sets through a transparent system for the benefit of farmers.

He said farmers should be properly educated on the use of the meters. This would help officials assess the requirement of energy in each season and prevent situations of burning of transformers and pump sets.

Jagan clarified that money for the consumed power would be directly deposited in the accounts of farmers to enable them pay this to the distribution companies. This will enforce accountability on distribution companies, which would be bound to supply power without interruptions, he said.

Jagan asked the energy department to release the details of a pilot project implemented in Srikakulam district that resulted in power saving and benefited farmers.

Referring to the pump storage projects in the state, Jagan said the government will pay Rs 30,000 per acre every year for those who sacrificed their lands for the green energy sector. While this compensation will increase by 5 per cent every 2 years, farmers who had given assigned lands also would receive the benefit, he said.

The CM was told by officials that the 800mw power unit at Krishnapatnam is ready for inauguration later this month while another 800mw unit at Vijayawada thermal power station would be ready by March next.

Officials also briefed the CM about the progress of works at the Polavaram Project power unit and the preparations for calling the tenders for the 1350mw power unit in Upper Sileru.