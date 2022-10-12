  
Nation Other News 12 Oct 2022 Five-day Sri Venkate ...
Nation, In Other News

Five-day Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam begins in Hyderabad to devotees' delight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Oct 12, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Pavitra Samarpana being held with religious fervour at Srivari temple in Tirumala. (File Photo: TTD Twitter)
 Pavitra Samarpana being held with religious fervour at Srivari temple in Tirumala. (File Photo: TTD Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The five-day festival of Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam kickstarted on Tuesday at the NTR Stadium with thousands of devotees participating in the event.

With the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) constructing a model Srivari temple at NTR Stadium, devotees can now witness the Nithya Kainkaryams (daily rituals) performed for Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala in the city itself, thanks to the TTD hosting 'Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam.

The Srivari temple model resembled the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, and the entire venue was decorated with flowers and plants, and huge LED screens were set up for devotees to watch the special pujas performed by over 300 priests.

A large number of devotees with tilaks on their foreheads arrived at the venue and chanted "Govinda-Govinda." On Tuesday, it was estimated that 30,000 to 40,000 devotees visited the venue, with seating for 10,000 people provided. The idol, which has been temporarily installed at the stadium, will be transported to TTD and relocated to another location within the temple.

Devotees can witness the Suprabhata Seva, Tomala Seva, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam, Abhishekam, Nijapada Darshanam, and other rituals during  the five-day event. Suprabatam begins at 6 a.m., followed by Tomala Seva, Koluvu, Archana, Nivedana, Sattumora, Weekly Sevas, and Sarva Darshan to devotees from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Similarly, Sahasra Deepalankara seva Veedhi Utsava, night Kainkaryams, and finally Ekantha Seva will signal the end of daily sevas for the next five days. TTD chief priest Venugopal Deekshitulu was also present and will continue to lead the puja for the next four days.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devastanams
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image: DC)

BRS helps TRS high command ease pressure from MLA-ticket aspirants

The Telangana High Court (Photo: PTI)

24,879 new applications for voter enrolment in Munugode

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

Kirthiga Reddy

Court summons Facebook India official over alleged threat



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

U’khand avalanche: Hyderabad techie mountaineer's body arrives

Vamsheedhar Reddy (Photo By Arrangement)

Top leaders pays respects to Mulayam at funeral

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation, in Saifai, Tuesday.

KCR to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral on Tuesday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TS leaders offer condolences to Mulayam Singh's family

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->