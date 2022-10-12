Court summons Facebook India official over alleged threat

HYDERABAD: A special court in Ranga Reddy district has issued summons to Facebook India’s former MD Keerthiga Reddy on a protest petition filed against her by one Pradeep Manikonda of Hyderabad, stating that she had threatened him with dire consequences.

The petitioner also said that Keerthiga Reddy had harassed him for pointing out the mistakes in Facebook and fraud done by the social networking site. The court asked Keethiga Reddy to appear before it on November 21.

The petitioner had approached the High Court in 2014, requesting it to direct the police to provide security to him as he was facing threats from the Facebook management. He claimed that the reason was that he was aware of loopholes in the security architecture and in Facebook.

He had earlier said that he had informed the Facebook management of the loopholes and the company had developed a grudge against him.

In the protest petition, Manikonda said that Keerthiga Reddy, then MD (Operations ) of Facebook, invited him for discussions and abused him verbally and in the name of caste. He claimed that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had filed a case of against him at a court in Santa Clara, California. The US court had ordered him to maintain a distance of 100 feet from Zuckerberg in America, he said.

Manikonda said he had challenged the verdict and filed a petition in the State Judicial Commission, California, on a defamation case for $100 million. He said that he had returned to Hyderabad in 2014. Keerthiga Reddy invited him to discussions and insulted him while demanding that he withdraw his case in the State Judicial Commission.