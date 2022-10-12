  
Nation Other News 12 Oct 2022 Court summons Facebo ...
Nation, In Other News

Court summons Facebook India official over alleged threat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 12, 2022, 2:31 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 2:32 am IST
Kirthiga Reddy
 Kirthiga Reddy

HYDERABAD: A special court in Ranga Reddy district has issued summons to Facebook India’s former MD Keerthiga Reddy on a protest petition filed against her by one Pradeep Manikonda of Hyderabad, stating that she had threatened him with dire consequences.

The petitioner also said that Keerthiga Reddy had harassed him for pointing out the mistakes in Facebook and fraud done by the social networking site. The court asked Keethiga Reddy to appear before it on November 21.

The petitioner had approached the High Court in 2014, requesting it to direct the police to provide security to him as he was facing threats from the Facebook management. He claimed that the reason was that he was aware of loopholes in the security architecture and in Facebook.

He had earlier said that he had informed the Facebook management of the loopholes and the company had developed a grudge against him.
In the protest petition, Manikonda said that Keerthiga Reddy, then MD (Operations ) of Facebook, invited him for discussions and abused him verbally and in the name of caste. He claimed that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had filed a case of against him at a court in Santa Clara, California. The US court had ordered him to maintain a distance of 100 feet from Zuckerberg in America, he said.

Manikonda said he had challenged the verdict and filed a petition in the State Judicial Commission, California, on a defamation case for $100 million. He said that he had returned to Hyderabad in 2014. Keerthiga Reddy invited him to discussions and insulted him while demanding that he withdraw his case in the State Judicial Commission.

...
Tags: kirthiga reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image: DC)

BRS helps TRS high command ease pressure from MLA-ticket aspirants

The Telangana High Court (Photo: PTI)

24,879 new applications for voter enrolment in Munugode

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

Congress candidate for Munugode bypoll Palvai Sravanthi (Image credit: Facebook)

Fire guts Congress publicity material for Munugode bypoll



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

U’khand avalanche: Hyderabad techie mountaineer's body arrives

Vamsheedhar Reddy (Photo By Arrangement)

Top leaders pays respects to Mulayam at funeral

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation, in Saifai, Tuesday.

KCR to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral on Tuesday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TS leaders offer condolences to Mulayam Singh's family

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->