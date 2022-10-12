  
Nation, In Other News

Broken pipeline leaves 50L families without water

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Oct 12, 2022, 5:59 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 6:51 am IST
The water pipeline was broken at Owasipura, Masab Tank, under the Red Hills division of HMWSSB, after a resident in the area hired a drilling machine to dig a borewell. — DC Image
 The water pipeline was broken at Owasipura, Masab Tank, under the Red Hills division of HMWSSB, after a resident in the area hired a drilling machine to dig a borewell. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Around 50 lakh families in several parts of the city have been without water for the past three days, and residents fear they will be without water even on Wednesday.

Since October 8, residents of Red Hills, Nampally, Khairatabad, Chintal Basti, Gunfoundry, Chirag Ali, A.C Guards, Nampally, Sitaram Bagh, Malla Palli, Vijaya Nagar Colony, Shyam Nagar, Kishan Nagar, Bazarghat, Adarsh Nagar, Goshamahal, Ghode ke Khabar, Jangam Basti, Indra Nagar, Vadra Basti, have been without water supply.

According to locals, the water pipeline was broken at Owasipura, Masab Tank, under the Red Hills division of HMWSSB, after a resident in the area hired a drilling machine to dig a borewell, and they dug on the ground beneath which this pipeline was running. “On Monday morning, as they were drilling, suddenly a blast of water gushed and marooned the entire area, and the water flow continued even until Tuesday evening,” said Jilli Arshitha, a local resident. The residents have no idea when the broken pipeline will be repaired or when they will have access to water.

To make matters worse for these residents, the water board authorities have failed to provide water tankers as an alternative arrangement. "We have been without water since October 8." "At the very least, the authorities should provide water tankers," said N. Srinath, a resident of Veernagar, Chintal Basti.

Surajit Manna, a Gunfoundry resident, stated that the residents have no idea when the broken pipeline will be repaired, and that they have been purchasing cans of mineral water to meet their daily water needs.

Ritu Mehra, a Chirag Ali resident, wanted to hire a water tanker, but the authorities said there were none available. "The water truck drivers are charging exorbitant rates and supplying from the back door," she said.

T Srinivas, deputy general manager, division 4, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board said the division supplies eight million gallons of water to these areas on the day of water supply. "We are working to fix the problem,” he said.

Tags: 50 lakh families without drinking water for 3 days, pipeline broken owasipura, ghmc no water tankers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


