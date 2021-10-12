Nation Other News 12 Oct 2021 Swear by Covid proto ...
Swear by Covid protocol till December, cautions health chief Dr Srinivasa Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 12, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 6:53 am IST
Over two crore people in the state have taken at least one dose which means 72 per cent of them are protected
Abiding by all Covid-19 precautions is mandatory while celebrating festivals, including wearing masks and hand washing. (Photo:AP)
HYDERABAD: Abiding by all Covid-19 precautions is mandatory while celebrating festivals, including wearing masks and hand washing.

Director of health Dr Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference here on Monday said, "Cases are on a decline in the last three months. We are seeing only 200 to 250 cases every day. But that does not mean that SARS-CoV-2 has gone away. Even if one member in the family tests positive, then it implies that the entire family has the virus."

 

GHMC, Karimnagar and Warangal Urban have been reporting regular cases as there are lapses in preventive measures during public gatherings.

“During the festive season, many would be travelling beyond Telangana. This movement of people must be followed with Covid protocol, which should be followed till December,” Dr Rao said.

Over two crore people in the state have taken at least one dose which means 72 per cent of them are protected. But the protection is not complete if Covid protocol is not followed.

"The virus can still attack. We are giving three lakh vaccines everyday in the state. There are 25 lakh people, who have not taken a single dose of the vaccine. Of these five lakh are in the city limits," he said.

 

Around 30 lakh doses of vaccines are available in the state. Preparing for a possible third wave, pediatric facilities of oxygen and pediatric treatment have been set up in all district hospitals.

...
