Slump in liquor sales due to brewing of illicit liquor in AP

KAKINADA: A substantial eight per cent fall in liquor sales is registered at the several government outlets in East Godavari district now compared to August and September months. While the district has 360 government outlets, nearly 60 of these registered sales of less than Rs.1 lakh per day.

Illicit brewing is cited as the reason and this is causing a heavy loss to the exchequer.

Many shops that used to register a daily collection of Rs 5 lakh per day are now getting Rs 3 lakh or so. Brewing illicit liquor, illegal transport of such liquor without payment of duty from states like Telangana (Bhadrachalam), Yanam (Puducherry) and Chhattisgarh are the main reasons, it is felt.

There is no hope of an increase in liquor sales in October and November due to Dasara and Deepavali festivals. During the Dasara Navaratri festival, many people wear Bhavani Mala Deekshas and later Swamy Ayyappa Deekshas. November is the auspicious Karthika Masa.

In this period, many people will not consume liquor and remain non-vegetarian,’’ said an official of the Excise department. In August, the liquor sales totalled Rs 187 crore whereas it was Rs181 crores in September.

To curb the brewing of illicit liquor and NDP, the Special Enforcement Bureau and police officials are intensifying raids on illicit liquor dens and border areas of the district. Besides, the district administration has engaged the rural development agency officials in creating awareness among the Self Help Groups against consumption of illicit liquor.

In-charge collector Lakshmisha told Deccan Chronicle that the liquor dens can be identified easily if officials take the help of SHGs. He advised tehsildars to book bind-over cases with Rs 1 lakh fine against the illicit liquor brewers and those transporting NDP liquor from other states. If such men are caught a second time, he could be booked under PD and other stringent laws under non-bailable sections.

Meanwhile, Coringa Mangroves as also islet and bushy areas have become dens for brewing of illicit liquor. The SEB and police conducted raids on such dens and destroyed jaggery wash etc. SP Ravinath Babu said East Godavari would be made an illicit liquor-free district.

He asked SEB and police officials to jointly make carbon searches.

On Tuesday, the SEB and police conducted raids in Ramachandrapuram, Amalapuram and Peddapuram divisions and destroyed 6,300 litres of jaggery wash. Six cases were booked. Meanwhile, the Pithapuram circle inspector Srinivas said his team is intensifying raids on illicit liquor dens.