Over 1,000 women police personnel celebrated Bathukamma festival in Hyderabad

ANI
Published Oct 12, 2021, 7:50 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 7:50 am IST
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar along with several other officers inaugurated the Bathukamma festival celebration
Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. (Photo: DC/P. Surendra)
 Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. (Photo: DC/P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: To mark the annual floral festival of Telangana, more than 1,000 women police personnel of different ranks celebrated the Bathukamma festival with various traditional folk songs, dressed up in colourful and traditional attire in Hyderabad's Petla Burj on Monday.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar along with several other officers inaugurated the Bathukamma festival celebration on Monday in Petlaburj.

 

Speaking to ANI, Anjani Kumar, said, "Hyderabad city police celebrated Bathukamma festival on Monday. Bathukama represents prosperity and happiness in the family. We are celebrating the festival with a lot of joy this year because last year we could not celebrate it due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

While talking about the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Telangana, Kumar said, "It is a great coincidence when we talk of prosperity, the GDP rise of Telangana stands at the first rank in the country. Many states which were earlier leading have dropped at 2 per cent. So, Bathukama has brought the symbol of prosperity of the state."

 

He further welcomed all the new lady police officers as they celebrated the festival first time in the city and wished a very happy and joyous celebration on this occasion.

Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime and Special Investigation Team (SIT) also said that all the women police officials have actively participated in the celebration.

"This is the festival of prosperity, togetherness and we are proud to have a large women force who have joined last year. We have 1,000 new entrants who have joined. We have also been joined by male officers which is the expression of solidarity and all are happy," Goel said.

 

Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. Though primarily Bathukamma is considered as a festival of the Telangana region, Krishna district villages bordering Telangana also celebrate this festival in a grand manner.

Bathukamma means 'Goddess of Life'. Women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers, fill the pot with offerings to the Goddess, and go on a procession in the village.

