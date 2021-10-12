No work scheduled for widening NH 365BB despite notification

Khammam: Though the notification for the purpose was issued in 2017, no work has been scheduled for widening National Highway 365BB to four lanes.

The national highway commences from Suryapet as and connects Mothe, Khammam, Wyra, Tallada, Mittapalli, Kallur, Sattupalli and Aswaraopet in Telangana. Later, it passes through Jeelugumilli, Buttaigudem, Kannaipuram, Pattiseema and Tallapudi and terminate at the junction NH-16 near Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh.

The highway was brought under the National Highways Act on May 1, 2017. The existing highway is two lanes wide, and should be converted to four lanes given its national highway status, with two lanes in each direction.

The state government is waiting for the commencement of work on NH 365BB, which is a key road in Telangana state. Officials of the road and buildings department referred the issue several times to the Centre but no initiative has been forthcoming.

The state government is waiting for the Centre to release funds for the National Highway. The road surface is in a terrible condition and there are potholes on at least 165 places.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao asked the officials of NHAI to inspect the highway and start repairs. A team visited the district a year back and returned with a promise to release funds.

K. Rajasekhar, an advocate, said that the Centre ignored the project after issuing notification. "The road is a key in Telangana and the road goes through 100 villages and towns in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Hundreds of RTC and private buses, thousands of lorries and other vehicles used to be plied on the road every day. The potholes on the road at several places became a hell to the drivers. Number of vehicles used to break down in the middle of the road due to the failure of axles". He said that the Union government should take up the project immediately.