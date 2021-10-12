Nation Other News 12 Oct 2021 Jagan presents silk ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan presents silk robes to Goddess Durga

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 12, 2021, 11:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 11:38 pm IST
CM presented the silk robes as a regular practice stipulates presentation of robes on Moola Nakshatra day on behalf of the state
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy carrying Silk Robes to Goddess Kanakadurga on the occasion of Moola Nakshatram as part of Dasara celebrations on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy carrying Silk Robes to Goddess Kanakadurga on the occasion of Moola Nakshatram as part of Dasara celebrations on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented traditional silk robes to Goddess Durga on the auspicious Moola Nakashtra day in the Indrakeeladri Durga temple on Tuesday. Durga appeared in Saraswathi Devi alankaram (attire) on the sixth day of Dasara Navaratrulu and devotees in large numbers thronged Durga temple filling every inch of space.

The Chief Minister presented the silk robes at around 3 pm as a regular practice stipulates presentation of robes on Moola Nakshatra day on behalf of the AP government.

 

Dressed in traditional attire, Jagan was accorded a ceremonial Poornakumbha Swagatam, a traditional welcome by Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests and officials. The Chief Minister was adorned with traditional headgear by the temple priests. Jagan carried silk robes on a platter over his head amidst Vedic chants with the accompaniment of Nadaswaram and Melam to the temple.

Jagan, after reaching the temple, was welcomed by endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao, temple trust board chairman Pyla Somi Naidu, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, EO D Bramarambha, chief priests and other officials.

 

Chief priests Chintapalli Anjaneya, V Ramnath, T. Venkateswara Rao, Vedic scholars R.V. Somayajulu, K. Narasimhamoorthy and priest K Gopalakrishna blessed Jagan and presented goddess Durga portrait and prasadam.

Endowments principal secretary Dr G. Vani Mohan, endowments commissioner Harijawaharlal, ministers Perni Venkataramaiah, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, K. Kanna Babu, Muttamshetti Srinivas Rao, women commission chairperson Vasireddi Padma, CM’s programme coordinator T. Raghuram, MLC Kalpalatha Reddy, MLAs Kolusu Parthasarathi, K. Anil Kumar, S Ramesh, Jogi Ramesh, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, D. Nageswara Rao and YSRCP leaders were present on the occasion.

 

Meanwhile, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani faced a bitter experience as his car was not allowed onto the hilltop. Nani was going to the Durga temple for Darshan on auspicious Moola Nakshatra day but the officials and staff stopped him on the ghat road. Angry over the refusal of permission, Nani walked to the temple and performed special pujas to the Goddess.

