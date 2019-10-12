Nation Other News 12 Oct 2019 Gujarat: BSF seizes ...
Gujarat: BSF seizes five Pakistani boats at 'Harami Nala'

PTI
Published Oct 12, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
Harami Nala is a shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area, from where the BSF has recovered several abandoned Pakistani boats.
The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district. (Photo: Representational image)
Gujarat: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized five Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district, the BSF said in a press statement.

 

"A special operation has been launched in the area and the search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region," it stated.

Harami Nala is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area, from where the BSF has recovered several abandoned Pakistani boats in the last couple of months.

