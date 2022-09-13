  
Nation, In Other News

Jagan’s call for monthly audit on schools revamped under Nadu-Nedu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 13, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 7:00 am IST
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects school bags during a meting with officials. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called for a monthly audit of government schools revamped under the Nadu-Nadu programme to check on the amenities provided, the utilization of maintenance funds and other issues.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on schools with education minister Botsa Satyarnayana and top officials here, the CM felt the need to widen the scope of school audits to keep a tab on how they were functioning. He asked officials to set up a toll- free number to receive complaints about their functioning.

The officials informed the CM that toll free number 14417 was in place to receive such complaints. Based on the CM’s directions, village/ward secretaries were made a part of the school maintenance team. A welfare and education assistant and a women police would be visiting the schools on a weekly basis while ANMs would visit these once a month, the officials stated.

The officials said standard operating procedures have been introduced specifying the role of each official inspecting the schools.

The CM asked secretariat staff to upload photographs highlighting the issues in the revamped schools and send them to senior officials. At mandal level, one education officer should take care of academic affairs while others would attend to administrative matters, he said.

On Vidya Kanuka kits distribution, the CM asked the officials to pay uniform tailoring charges to the mothers of the students on the opening day itself. Parents’ committees must be made active to monitor the functioning of the schools, he said, and felt the need for these to hold frequent meetings to discuss the issues of the respective school.

The officials informed the CM that they would distribute the free kit to the students in June next year.

The CM laid stress on complete digitisation of classrooms by March next in the first phase and called for providing internet facility to all schools in addition to village secretariats, RBKs and village clinics.

The officials informed the CM that as per the government plan, 5,18,740 tabs would be purchased with preloaded Byju's content along with smart TVs and interactive TVs. As many as 72,481 TV sets were required for classrooms in a phased manner and this would cost Rs. 512 crore. “We shall complete the first phase of digitization of classrooms by March next,” the officials promised the CM.

cm y.s. jagan mohan reddy, vidya kanuka, botsa satyarnayana
India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


