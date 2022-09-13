  
Nation Other News 12 Sep 2022 AP's first elec ...
Nation, In Other News

AP's first electric bus likely to be rolled out during Tirumala annual Brahmotsavams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Sep 13, 2022, 1:55 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 1:55 am IST
The first batch of electric buses will soon roll down the Twin Ghat roads of Tirumala hill town. (By Arrangement)
 The first batch of electric buses will soon roll down the Twin Ghat roads of Tirumala hill town. (By Arrangement)

TIRUPATI: The first batch of electric buses will soon roll down the Twin Ghat roads of Tirumala hill town. The state road transport corporation (APSRTC) is likely to launch the buses marking the nine-day Srivari annual Brahmotsavams from September 27.

The APSRTC has plans to procure 100 new electric buses to preserve the sanctity of the Tirumala hill town and Tirupati by reducing the level of pollution. The first electric bus in Tirumala was originally planned for start on April 30.

The Olectra Greentech Ltd and the Evey Trans Pvt Ltd, leaders in electric mobility and manufacturing of electric buses, are supplying 100 electric buses to the RTC under the central government’s FAME-II scheme. These e-buses will be provided on a gross cost contract/operating expenses model basis for 12 years and the value of the contract is approximately `140 crore, an official report said.

APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Dwaraka Tirumalarao recently told the media that the first batch of 20 electric buses will be flagged off by September end and the remaining buses by the end of December.

APSRTC plans to deploy 50 buses at the Alipiri depot to be operated on Tirumala-Tirupati Ghat and it plans to operate 14 buses from Renigunta airport to Tirumala. The remaining will be operated from Tirupati to Nellore, Kadapa, and Madanapalle as intercity buses.

It is also contemplating procuring more electric buses after studying the feasibility of the pilot project in Tirupati.

“The first electric bus arrived at Alipiri bus depot in Tirupati on Sunday. The registration process is done on Monday. Thereafter, we will hold a week-long trial run on the Tirupati-Tirupati ghat road to check how the bus works in the hard terrain of the ghat section. The buses will be inducted into the fleet by the end of this month,” an APSRTC official said.

According to the RTC officials, these 9-metre air-conditioned electric buses have a seating capacity of 35+D, equipped with electronically controlled air suspension, advanced disc braking system powered by ABS, power assisted steering system, CCTV cameras, USB sockets for each seat, short circuit and lightning protection and other advanced features.

The high-power AC & DC charging system enables the battery to fully recharge in 3-4 hours.

“The electric bus is featured as eco-friendly with zero harmful emissions. The functioning and system maintenance of the engine can be monitored from the driver’s cabin by a human-touch integrated dashboard. The technologically advanced bus has a regenerative braking system that allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. A single full recharge will enable the bus to travel up to 300km, based on traffic and passenger load conditions,” the APSRTC explained.

...
Tags: annual brahmotsavams, tirumala hills, andhra pradesh state road transport corporation (apsrtc)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 13 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

TSRTC to hire 300 electric buses
Electric bus of TSRTC catches fire; no injuries

Latest From Nation

The accused according to Chandryangutta police on September 20, had sexually assaulted his neighbour. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Rape case: 3-yr jail for juvenile

Some women met Sanjay and complained that their houses in low-lying areas of Subhash Nagar get inundated whenever there is heavy rain. — DC File Image

People in low-lying areas appeal to Bandi for respite

TPCC chief, A. Revanth Reddy called the party upon rank and file to invest their time and ensure a Congress victory. — DC File Image

TRS, BJP to spend Rs 300 cr each in Munugode: Revanth

The Telangana state government is setting up its first university in the state with the Chief Minister as Chancellor against the convention of having Governor as chancellor of universities. — DC File Image

TS govt setting up first university replacing Governor with CM as chancellor



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC to hear on Oct 31 pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat noted the matter will be referred to a three-judge bench. (Photo: ANI)

Godavari in spate again

As Godavari river witnesses floods, huge quantum of water gets discharged from Polavaram project's spillway downstream into the river on Monday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan’s call for monthly audit on schools revamped under Nadu-Nedu

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks during a high-level review meeting on schools with education minister Botsa Satyarnayana and top officials. (Photo: PTI)

Centre, states trying to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->