Karnataka's Kalaburagi initiates anti-mosquito fogging to curb dengue cases

Published Sep 12, 2021, 8:28 am IST
The district has reported a total of 266 dengue cases from January till August
The district reported the maximum cases in August only. (Photo: PTI/File)
Kalaburagi: Amid the outbreak of Dengue cases in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the district administration has started anti-mosquito fogging to curb the spread of the disease.

The district has reported a total of 266 dengue cases from January till August and maximum cases were reported in August only.

 

Speaking to ANI, the District Health Officer, Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed said, "Around 266 cases have been reported in Kalaburagi from January to August. However, maximum cases were reported in the month of August only, that is, 158. In order to curb the spread, fogging and larva surveys are being done in the district."

Last month, district health officer Ganajalkhed also issued written guidelines to private and government hospitals for the treatment of this disease. He had said the district is providing free treatment in government hospitals, along with free testing for this disease.

 

"To private hospitals, we have provided written guidelines that if they do a screen test for dengue they have to send the blood sample to our Public Health Laboratory. Also if there is a need for blood transfusion then they can also refer to government hospitals," he had said.

